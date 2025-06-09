Share
Commentary
On Sunday, President Donald Trump directed Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, right, along with Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem and Attorney General Pam Bondi, to take any action necessary to quell the riots, left, in Los Angeles, California.
Commentary
(Jim Vondruska / Getty Image ; Kiran Ridley / Getty Images)

Sending in the Big Guns: Trump Greenlights 'All Such Action Necessary' to Pacify LA, Illegal, Criminal Rioters

 By Samantha Chang  June 9, 2025 at 4:39am
President Donald Trump threw down the gauntlet to left-wing rioters ravaging Los Angeles, alerting the feral mobs that he empowered the Department of Defense, the Department of Homeland Security, and the Department of Justice to restore law and order by any means necessary.

In a Truth Social post Sunday, the president wrote: “I am directing Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem, Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, and Attorney General Pam Bondi, in coordination with all other relevant Departments and Agencies, to take all such action necessary to liberate Los Angeles from the Migrant Invasion, and put an end to these Migrant riots.”

“Order will be restored, the Illegals will be expelled, and Los Angeles will be set free,” Trump vowed.

The president lamented that Los Angeles “has been invaded and occupied by Illegal Aliens and Criminals.”

“Now violent, insurrectionist mobs are swarming and attacking our Federal Agents to try and stop our deportation operations — But these lawless riots only strengthen our resolve,” the president warned.

As a reminder, violent riots erupted on Thursday and continued through Sunday, as left-wing thugs assaulted Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers who were conducting raids on hubs infested with illegal aliens.

Feral mobs clashed with ICE officers and the Los Angeles Police Department as the riots escalated into the streets.

There have been multiple reports of rioters throwing concrete, bottles, and other objects at law enforcement.

Leftists also blocked traffic on numerous streets, set cars on fire, and looted local businesses.

WARNING: The following video contains vulgar language that may offend some readers. 

Rioters burned American flags and waved Mexican flags as they celebrated mass vandalism and arson.

Predictably, Democrats and their legacy media puppets condemned Trump’s move to deploy the National Guard to squelch the L.A. riots.

Tellingly, the left cries crocodile tears for foreign invaders while showing no sympathy for the Americans who pay their taxes and suffer in silence amid this nauseating inversion of law and order.

There’s nothing redeeming about leaving our borders open for daily invasions by unvetted armies of illegal aliens who drain public resources, commit crimes, and erode social cohesion.

Unpatriotic leftists who side with foreign invaders who have no respect for U.S. sovereignty or its laws should voluntarily leave the country.

Samantha Chang
Contributor, Commentary
Samantha Chang is a financial editor and lawyer in NYC.
