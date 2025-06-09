Sending in the Big Guns: Trump Greenlights 'All Such Action Necessary' to Pacify LA, Illegal, Criminal Rioters

President Donald Trump threw down the gauntlet to left-wing rioters ravaging Los Angeles, alerting the feral mobs that he empowered the Department of Defense, the Department of Homeland Security, and the Department of Justice to restore law and order by any means necessary.

In a Truth Social post Sunday, the president wrote: “I am directing Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem, Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, and Attorney General Pam Bondi, in coordination with all other relevant Departments and Agencies, to take all such action necessary to liberate Los Angeles from the Migrant Invasion, and put an end to these Migrant riots.”

“Order will be restored, the Illegals will be expelled, and Los Angeles will be set free,” Trump vowed.

Donald J. Trump Truth Social 06.08.25 04:06 PM EST pic.twitter.com/XJy2qwEZOk — Commentary Donald J. Trump Posts From Truth Social (@TrumpDailyPosts) June 8, 2025

The president lamented that Los Angeles “has been invaded and occupied by Illegal Aliens and Criminals.”

“Now violent, insurrectionist mobs are swarming and attacking our Federal Agents to try and stop our deportation operations — But these lawless riots only strengthen our resolve,” the president warned.

As a reminder, violent riots erupted on Thursday and continued through Sunday, as left-wing thugs assaulted Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers who were conducting raids on hubs infested with illegal aliens.

Feral mobs clashed with ICE officers and the Los Angeles Police Department as the riots escalated into the streets.

There have been multiple reports of rioters throwing concrete, bottles, and other objects at law enforcement.

Leftists also blocked traffic on numerous streets, set cars on fire, and looted local businesses.

Officers are reporting that people in the crowd are throwing concrete, bottles and other objects. Arrests are being initiated. A DISPERSAL ORDER has been issued for the area of Alameda and Temple. Those at Alameda and Temple must leave the area. — LAPD Central Division (@LAPDCentral) June 8, 2025

NEW 🚨: I’ve discovered pallets of cement bricks within striking distance of the ICE agents. There’s no other pallets around, some are in the back of the gate, but these are in front of the gate. I’m told protestors used these cement bricks to throw at ICE agents. Paramount, CA pic.twitter.com/Ma8slg8iKt — Anthony (@AnthonyCabassa_) June 7, 2025

WARNING: The following video contains vulgar language that may offend some readers.

Mass looting of sneakers has begun in Los Angeles. You’ll never guess whopic.twitter.com/CIu92EMrVF — Kangmin Lee | 이강민 (@kangminjlee) June 9, 2025

Rioters burned American flags and waved Mexican flags as they celebrated mass vandalism and arson.

Multiple Waymo vehicles set ablaze here in LA pic.twitter.com/p2iVDUbEIL — Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) June 9, 2025

Los Angeles is spiraling—National Guard deployment failed to control the chaos, and now there’s talk of Marines stepping in. What does it say when America’s own cities need military intervention? The line between First and Third World is blurring fast. #LosAngelesRiots #USA pic.twitter.com/unsTeWjuE7 — 𝐃𝐎 𝐍𝐞𝐰𝐬 (@donewstoday) June 9, 2025

Predictably, Democrats and their legacy media puppets condemned Trump’s move to deploy the National Guard to squelch the L.A. riots.

Tellingly, the left cries crocodile tears for foreign invaders while showing no sympathy for the Americans who pay their taxes and suffer in silence amid this nauseating inversion of law and order.

There’s nothing redeeming about leaving our borders open for daily invasions by unvetted armies of illegal aliens who drain public resources, commit crimes, and erode social cohesion.

Unpatriotic leftists who side with foreign invaders who have no respect for U.S. sovereignty or its laws should voluntarily leave the country.

