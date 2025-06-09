Senior ABC News Correspondent Suspended for 'Absolutely Vile' Attack on Stephen Miller and Trump

A senior ABC News correspondent was suspended after his partisan attack on President Donald Trump and Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller prompted fierce criticism from the Trump administration.

In a post published Sunday morning on social media platform X, correspondent Terry Moran smeared Miller and Trump as “world-class hater[s]” who spew “bile” and are “richly endowed with the capacity for hatred.”

An ABC journalist @TerryMoran posted this absolutely vile smear of Stephen Miller. It’s dripping with hatred. Remember that every time you watch ABC’s coverage of the Trump administration. As it happens, I know Stephen quite well. And he’s motivated by love of country. He’s… pic.twitter.com/hX93zKTWjy — JD Vance (@JDVance) June 8, 2025

The post has since been deleted by Moran.

The backlash began with White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt, who in an X post called what Moran had written “unhinged and unacceptable.”

“We have reached out to @ABC to inquire about how they plan to hold Terry accountable,” she added.

Last night, in a since deleted post, so-called “journalist” @TerryMoran went on a rampage against Stephen Miller and called President Trump “a world class hater.” This is unhinged and unacceptable. We have reached out to @ABC to inquire about how they plan to hold Terry… pic.twitter.com/HsgusJEIvH — Karoline Leavitt (@PressSec) June 8, 2025

Leavitt doubled down during an appearance on Fox News’ “Sunday Morning Futures,” according to The Hill.

“We have reached out to ABC,” she said. “They have said they will be taking action, so we will see what they do.”

Vice President Vance also lashed out at Moran.

“An ABC journalist @TerryMoran posted this absolutely vile smear of Stephen Miller,” he wrote on X. “It’s dripping with hatred. Remember that every time you watch ABC’s coverage of the Trump administration.”

He added that “ABC should apologize to Stephen.”

Miller’s wife also took note of Moran’s X post.

“This is why Americans don’t trust the Legacy Media,” she posted to X. “When masks are down you see the radical left-wing bias at @ABC. These are the people feeding propaganda across the airwaves under the guise of righteousness. @TerryMoran should be fired from the network immediately.”

Her husband echoed some of her rhetoric in his own post to X, writing that Moran’s “full public meltdown” shows the truth “about the corporate press in America.”

The most important fact about Terry’s full public meltdown is what it shows about the corporate press in America. For decades, the privileged anchors and reporters narrating and gatekeeping our society have been radicals adopting a journalist’s pose. Terry pulled off his mask. — Stephen Miller (@StephenM) June 8, 2025

An ABC News spokesperson later announced in a statement that Moran had been suspended.

“ABC News stands for objectivity and impartiality in its news coverage and does not condone subjective personal attacks on others,” the spokesperson said.

“The post does not reflect the views of ABC News and violated our standards — as a result, Terry Moran has been suspended pending further evaluation,” they added.

The assertion that ABC News “stands for objectivity and impartiality” prompted mockery from some critics.

“”ABC News stands for objectivity and impartiality in its news coverage and does not condone subjective personal attacks on others.” pic.twitter.com/vIY1vTUEgU — Cindy (@asheborn57) June 8, 2025

All this comes a couple of months after Moran interviewed President Trump in what critics sounded more like an argumentative debate rather than an interview.

