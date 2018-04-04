The Western Journal

RSS Feed
Back
Back
Crime World News
Print

Senior Citizen Arrested for Murder After Robber Ends Up Impaled on Own Weapon

By Rebekah Baker
April 4, 2018 at 4:46pm

Print

A 78-year-old man has been arrested for murder after two suspected burglars broke into his home in south-east London on Wednesday, the Mirror reported.

Officers were called to the quiet Hither Green neighborhood around 1:00 a.m. after receiving calls of a reported burglary at the home of Richard Osborn-Brooks.

One of the suspects allegedly forced the homeowner into his kitchen and threatened him with a screw driver, according to Scotland Yard.

Osborn-Brooks was apparently able to take the screwdriver from the burglar and attack him with it.

“A struggle had ensued in the kitchen during which one of the males found inside the property sustained a stab wound to the upper body,” according to police.

The Western Journal Daily Email

Facebook

Thanks For Subscribing!

The 38-year-old suspect died from the stab wound, police said.

Osborn-Brooks “was initially arrested on suspicion of GBH while murder cops investigate the fatal incident. He was later further arrested on suspicion of murder,” the Mirror reported.

GBH refers to “grievous bodily harm” in English criminal law.

Do you think this man should be released?

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

According to police, Osborn-Brooks suffered bruising to his arms from the scuffle and is still in custody.

The other suspect is still at large.

“I feel terrible for the man that was burgled. He doesn’t deserve to be punished for defending himself,” said local resident Adam Lake, according to BBC.

The BBC explained that the guidelines of the Crown Prosecution Service — the public prosecuting agency that conducts criminal prosecutions in England and Wales — state that “You are given greater protection under the law if force is used to protect yourself or others when dealing with a burglar or trespasser on your property.”

RELATED: Woman Put Behind Bars After Taser Wake-Up Call for Easter Service

“The CPS says if you have acted in reasonable self-defence, as described above, and the intruder dies you will still have acted lawfully.”

According to Reuters, a “violent scourge” has taken over the city of London, with more murders in London than New York City in the month of March.

“British politicians and police are increasingly expressing concern about London’s rising murder rate, which is driven by a surge in knife crime,” Reuters reported. “Of the 47 murders in London so far this year, 31 have been committed with knives.”

What do you think? Scroll down to comment below.

Print

Tags: crime, England

By: Rebekah Baker on April 4, 2018 at 4:46pm

Let us know what you think!

Popular Right Now

Chris Agee

ms 13

99 MS-13 Gang Members Arrested – All Entered US as ‘Unaccompanied Minors’

Rob Shimshock

California_(1)

California Hikes Tuition on Citizens, Exempts Illegals

Chris Agee

robert mueller, paul manafort

Bombshell: Memo Okaying Mueller’s Raid on Manafort Written 7 Days After Raid Happened

Randy DeSoto

‘I Can Only Imagine’ Continues To Rock Box Office as It Crosses New Threshold

Nick Givas

Judge Nap Breaks Down How Clintons, FISA and the FBI Are Going To Come Crashing Down

Randy DeSoto

melania trump

Melania Shows up for White House Easter Egg Roll Wearing Perfect Outfit for the Occasion

Joe Setyon

donald trump, border

Breaking: Trump Deploying US Military to Protect US-Mexico Border

Randy DeSoto

barack obama, donald trump (2)

Breaking: Trump Approval Hits 50%, Tops Obama at Same Point in His Presidency

Recently Posted