Senior DOJ Official Suggests Criminal Charges for Jill Biden After Latest Revelations

Since recent revelations about former President Joe Biden’s apparent mental decline and cancer diagnosis, there’s been a lot of speculation about who knew what — and when they knew it.

Much of it has come from random citizens on social media platforms, like one Cindy DeMeritte who posted on X expressing disgust at the situation.

His medical team should have caught this years ago! Shame on Jill & all who turned their heads & ignored this! They indeed are guilty of elder abuse & if they have him go thru any medical procedure now, radiation or chemo, they should be shot! But they wanted the attention &… — Cindy DeMeritte (@CindyDeMeritte) May 19, 2025

“His medical team should have caught this years ago! Shame on Jill & all who turned their heads & ignored this!” DeMeritte wrote in a Monday post.

“They indeed are guilty of elder abuse & if they have him go thru any medical procedure now, radiation or chemo, they should be shot! But they wanted the attention & status at any cost.”

That was a reply to an earlier post about the former first lady by political commentator Ian Jaeger.

“She knew about President Biden’s health problems. But still wanted him to run for President,” Jaeger wrote.

He summed up his opinion with one word: “Evil.”

Another post by user Dear Easy Diaries raised the topic of elder abuse, concluding that “[Dr. Jill Biden] has a lot of explaining to do.”

Elder abuse is a form of domestic violence and @DrBiden has a lot of explaining to do about her part in defrauding the American people and taxpayers.

I would never wish @JoeBiden physical harm despite my personal political views; too bad his own family compromised his wellbeing. — Dear Easy Diaries (@deareasydiaries) May 19, 2025



As often happens with social media, some of those posts have gone on to be shared, echoed, and amplified by high-placed people with considerably more followers — and clout.

One such echo came from attorney and former Fox News contributor Leo Terrell, senior counsel to the assistant attorney general for civil rights in the Department of Justice.

Terrell wrote, “Elder Abuse! Criminal Charges??”

To be sure, Terrell posted the remark on his personal X account.

Several left-leaning legacy media outlets picked up on Terrell’s terse remark, mainly to discount it as a conspiracy theory.

“There is currently no evidence of ‘elder abuse’ against the former president, and he was just recently diagnosed with aggressive prostate cancer,” PennLive reported.

The Daily Beast wrote, “Within hours [of Biden announcing his diagnosis of an “aggressive” case of prostate cancer] the MAGA world was peddling the notion that the 82-year-old had been sick for some time, and that his true condition had been covered up by his close circle, including his wife, Jill.”

The outlet went on to admit, “This idea was given credence after several doctors spoke out, with one saying that the elderly politician may have had the disease for up to a decade.”

But The Daily Beast went on to call it a “so-called cover-up,” sharing remarks by President Donald Trump and Vice President J.D. Vance, questioning how such a condition could have been missed, considering the extensive medial testing presidents undergo. Both Trump and Vance wondered aloud whether the diagnosis was, in fact, suppressed.

The outlet didn’t offer any evidence to refute the voices raising questions about the diagnosis or the timing of the announcement, simply concluding, “Joe Biden’s office and the DOJ have been contacted for comment.”

The more conservative New York Post also covered Terrell’s remarks, pointing out, “The results of Biden’s annual physicals, released while he was president from 2021 to 2025, did not mention anything about prostate-specific antigen (PSA) screening, which is used to detect early signs for prostate cancer and is recommended for men over 50 by the American Cancer Society.”

Cancer touches us all. Like so many of you, Jill and I have learned that we are strongest in the broken places. Thank you for lifting us up with love and support. pic.twitter.com/oSS1vGIiwU — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) May 19, 2025

The Post quoted the Bidens’ Monday morning statement on X, saying simply, “Cancer touches us all. Like so many of you, Jill and I have learned that we are strongest in the broken places. Thank you for lifting us up with love and support.”

