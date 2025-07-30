Senior Ex-Biden Officials Launch Nonprofit to Circumvent Trump Policies: Report

Former Biden administration officials have launched a new nonprofit aimed at advancing the green energy agenda, even under President Donald Trump.

According to Axios, the group is called Constructive and includes veterans from the Biden administration Department of Energy’s loan office.

The nonprofit went public Wednesday after operating behind the scenes for months after Trump reversed the previous administration’s energy policies.

It plans to push so-called green energy technology across the U.S. and abroad.

Biden Energy Department alums launch nonprofit to accelerate low-carbon tech in U.S. https://t.co/98VMfizLOB — Axios (@axios) July 30, 2025

Axios described the move as “the latest example of how the federal policy U-turn on energy and climate is creating new efforts in response.”

Constructive’s goal is “reshaping how leaders and experts collaborate to scale clean energy and climate infrastructure.”

President Jonah Wagner told Axios, “What’s missing … is follow-through and an understanding of how you create events and convenings and reports that are connecting the dots and building on each other towards some target outcome.”

Wagner, the former senior advisor for industrial strategy at the DOE’s loan programs office under Biden, said the group wants to ensure that its events and strategy meetings result in real-world action.

Are you concerned about climate change? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

“When we’re thinking about how you put an event together, we’re thinking, ‘What happens when everybody wakes up the day after they went home?’” he said.

CEO Susan Kish told Axios the focus will be on “clean firm” energy sources, like next-generation geothermal and advanced nuclear.

Kish added, “Our primary focus is going to be those energies or sources that drive energy abundance and a thriving planet, which often, but not always, excludes fossil fuel-driven [energy].”

She said if the 2024 election had gone differently, Constructive’s work might have stayed within the Department of Energy.

But with Trump back in the White House, the team had to move its agenda outside government.

Constructive is already organizing major events, including a “resilience” summit that was held in Santa Barbara, California, in May.

It will also organize an upcoming summit in New York.

Wagner said funding currently comes from “fee for service” work, but he expects funding from private groups in the future.

He also said the group wants to work with the Trump administration if the opportunity arises.

Kish added, “If you can establish those relationships, get that trust going, things start to happen, right?”

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.