Senior FBI Official Just Blew 3 Gaping Holes in Agency's Credibility on Mar-a-Lago Raid

As the left-wing establishment once again seeks to “get” Donald Trump, a senior FBI official has testified that the first try was fraught with improprieties which makes the raid on Mar-a-Lago look like a political hit job, not justice.

In recent testimony before the House Judiciary Committee, senior FBI official Steven D’Antuono testified that there were a number of violations of procedure that taint the August 2022 raid on Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home that was supposedly meant to reclaim classified documents.

D’Antuono said he has “strong concerns” over the broken rules made by FBI officers during the raid. D’Antuono is a former Assistant Director of the FBI’s Washington Field Office, according to Just the News.

The official’s concerns were detailed in a letter sent by House Judiciary Chairman Jim Jordan of Ohio to U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland.

In his letter, Jordan noted that D’Antuono “noted several unusual features in the Department’s handling” of the raid on Mar-a-Lago.

“Mr. D’Antuono, who had over two decades of FBI experience, noted his frustration that the FBI was going to be ‘left holding the bag again’ with respect to the search of President Trump’s residence,” Jordan added.

The former FBI agent saw “several abnormalities” with the Bureau leading up to the raid, even as the same agency seems unconcerned by piles of classified documents found in now-President Joe Biden’s garage.

Firstly, D’Antuono could not understand why the raid was assigned to the Washington Field Office instead of the Miami office in Florida near where Mar-a-Lago is located. That right there made the raid seem political, instead of a matter of law enforcement.

Jordan also noted that D’Antuono said the Bureau never got any consent to search Trump’s home before getting the search warrant and also didn’t wait for Trump’s attorney to get on site before cutting locks and barging in.

Furthermore, the U.S. Justice Dept. neglected to assign a U.S. Attorney to the case to oversee the FBI’s raid. Why was the DOJ so oddly left out of the process, the official wondered.

The purpose of Jordan’s letter was to seek answers for these breaches of protocol from Garland’s office. And the Congressman asked for all documents on the Mar-a-Lago raid.

“Please provide this information as soon as possible but not later than 5:00 p.m. on June 16, 2023,” Jordan’s letter concluded.

Jordan’s letter reveals that there were serious lapses in the process during the raid, all of which seem to point to a political motive, not any questions of law.

There are many other serious questions about that 2022 raid, as well.

For instance, in April it was learned that Biden and the White House lied when it said that it had no involvement in the raid on Trump’s Florida home.

For nearly a year, Biden maintained that he had no notice and didn’t have any part in the raid. But a Freedom of Information Act request conducted by America First Legal found that Biden’s White House did interact with the FBI and tried to instigate the raid with a “special access request.”

The group said that the records show that “Biden officials in the Executive Office of the President and the Department of Justice unlawfully abused their power and then lied about it to the American people.”

There is also a concern over the fact that the FBI visited Trump’s home over the same documents two months before the raid and many wonder why they didn’t just take the documents then?

In addition, why didn’t the FBI mount armed raids of Mike Pence, Joe Biden, or Barack Obama’s homes after documents were reported in their possession? Only Trump was raided in a full circus show.

Regardless, Trump seems to be preparing to face this head-on. His lawyer recently advised against taking a plea deal, Fox News reported Sunday, signaling that they are ready to go the distance with the case.

There are a lot of questionable actions on behalf of the government here, not the least of which is the DOJ’s complete lack of interest in the many decades of the same behavior from Biden, Pence, and Obama, that Garland claims is such a tremendous crime in Trump’s case.

It certainly looks like an effort by the president of the United States to use the powers of law enforcement to destroy his political opponent in a coming election as opposed to any effort to uphold the law.

