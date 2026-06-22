Senior Fox News Correspondent Marries Congressman, With Cardinal Dolan Officiating

Fox News’ Jacqui Heinrich is better known to viewers as reporting the news than being the subject of it, but on Saturday, it was a different story.

The senior White House correspondent got married in a big-splash wedding in New York City, complete with Saint Patrick’s Cathedral as the setting and the former cardinal of New York as the clergyman.

And her new husband is a newsmaker himself.

Heinrich married Pennsylvania Republican Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick in an extravagant ceremony presided over by Timothy Cardinal Dolan, the cardinal emeritus of the archdiocese of New York.

Fox News reporter Jacqui Heinrich weds GOP Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick in lavish NYC ceremony https://t.co/FyAd6ct9Zx pic.twitter.com/vbjMiQw8SC — New York Post (@nypost) June 22, 2026

Heinrich, 37, is a familiar face in American media — whether from day-to-day reporting or being on the scene of breaking events, such as the attack on President Donald Trump and his Cabinet at the White House Correspondents Association dinner in April.

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Fitzpatrick, meanwhile, is a Republican who most often makes news when he’s breaking with Trump or the Republican Party. Earlier this month, he was among four House Republicans who sided with Democrats to use a War Powers resolution to force Trump to end fighting with the Islamic Republic of Iran.

And while that doesn’t endear him to his GOP colleagues, it might be why he’s managed to hold onto his congressional seat since 2019.

Fitzpatrick’s district in suburban Philadelphia can be tough territory for Republicans. It’s one of only nine Republican-held districts in the country that voted for Vice President Kamala Harris in the 2024 election, according to Ballotpedia.

Before his career in politics, Fitzpatrick, 52, was a special agent with the FBI, as well as a prosecutor, according to his congressional biography.

His experience with the bureau and Heinrich’s journalistic career roots made New York a natural choice for their wedding, the couple told People magazine.

“New York is significant to both of our lives — it was Jacqui’s first assignment as a network news reporter and Brian’s first assignment as an FBI agent,” the newlyweds said in a statement, according to People.

“Brian’s parents are both from New York, where their own parents settled after immigrating from Ireland via Ellis Island.”

The two met in the course of their work lives on Capitol Hill, People reported. At one point, Fitzpatrick asked Heinrich to be his guest at a Kennedy Center event.

“Brian affirmed he was, in fact, asking me on a date — and was patient while I got permission from my bosses,” Heinrick told People.

The reception featured big names in politics — former West Virginia Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin and former Republican Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy delivered toasts, according to People.

And many of Heinrich’s Fox News colleagues were on hand for the festivities.

“Say a prayer for the bartenders – they’re about to get a WORKOUT at this reception,” Fox commentator and stand-up comedian Jimmy Failla wrote on the social media platform X.

The Fox News team SHOWING UP for Jacqui Heinrich’s wedding at St Patrick’s Cathedral. Say a prayer for the bartenders – they’re about to get a WORKOUT at this reception. pic.twitter.com/iw19Bxsuih — Jimmy Failla (@jimmyfailla) June 20, 2026

Not surprisingly, perhaps, Fox host Harris Faulkner was a bit more traditional in her congratulations.

Congratulations to my friend and colleague Jacqui @JacquiHeinrich and her beloved Brian Fitzpatrick @RepBrianFitz!!! Love, Tony, Jimmy, Jennifer and me.

God bless this union 🙏♥️@TonyBerlinMedia @jimmyfailla pic.twitter.com/QABTf6WeUI — HARRISFAULKNER (@HARRISFAULKNER) June 21, 2026

“Congratulations to my friend and colleague Jacqui @JacquiHeinrich and her beloved Brian Fitzpatrick @RepBrianFitz!!!” she wrote.

Honeymoon plans are going to wait until 2027, People reported.

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