Share
News
GOP Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick of Pennsylvania and Jacqui Heinrich attend the 48th Kennedy Center Honors Dec. 7 at The Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C.
GOP Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick of Pennsylvania and Jacqui Heinrich attend the 48th Kennedy Center Honors Dec. 7 at The Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C. The couple tied the knot on Saturday. (Paul Morigi / Getty Images)

Senior Fox News Correspondent Marries Congressman, With Cardinal Dolan Officiating

 By Joe Saunders  June 22, 2026 at 12:04pm
Share

Fox News’ Jacqui Heinrich is better known to viewers as reporting the news than being the subject of it, but on Saturday, it was a different story.

The senior White House correspondent got married in a big-splash wedding in New York City, complete with Saint Patrick’s Cathedral as the setting and the former cardinal of New York as the clergyman.

And her new husband is a newsmaker himself.

Heinrich married Pennsylvania Republican Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick in an extravagant ceremony presided over by Timothy Cardinal Dolan, the cardinal emeritus of the archdiocese of New York.

Heinrich, 37, is a familiar face in American media — whether from day-to-day reporting or being on the scene of breaking events, such as the attack on President Donald Trump and his Cabinet at the White House Correspondents Association dinner in April.

Do you watch Fox News?

Fitzpatrick, meanwhile, is a Republican who most often makes news when he’s breaking with Trump or the Republican Party. Earlier this month, he was among four House Republicans who sided with Democrats to use a War Powers resolution to force Trump to end fighting with the Islamic Republic of Iran.

And while that doesn’t endear him to his GOP colleagues, it might be why he’s managed to hold onto his congressional seat since 2019.

Fitzpatrick’s district in suburban Philadelphia can be tough territory for Republicans. It’s one of only nine Republican-held districts in the country that voted for Vice President Kamala Harris in the 2024 election, according to Ballotpedia.

Before his career in politics, Fitzpatrick, 52, was a special agent with the FBI, as well as a prosecutor, according to his congressional biography.

His experience with the bureau and Heinrich’s journalistic career roots made New York a natural choice for their wedding, the couple told People magazine.

Related:
Sean Hannity Issues Explanation After Viewers Express Concern About His On-Air Appearance

“New York is significant to both of our lives — it was Jacqui’s first assignment as a network news reporter and Brian’s first assignment as an FBI agent,” the newlyweds said in a statement, according to People.

“Brian’s parents are both from New York, where their own parents settled after immigrating from Ireland via Ellis Island.”

The two met in the course of their work lives on Capitol Hill, People reported. At one point, Fitzpatrick asked Heinrich to be his guest at a Kennedy Center event.

“Brian affirmed he was, in fact, asking me on a date — and was patient while I got permission from my bosses,” Heinrick told People.

The reception featured big names in politics — former West Virginia Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin and former Republican Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy delivered toasts, according to People.

And many of Heinrich’s Fox News colleagues were on hand for the festivities.

“Say a prayer for the bartenders – they’re about to get a WORKOUT at this reception,” Fox commentator and stand-up comedian Jimmy Failla wrote on the social media platform X.

Not surprisingly, perhaps, Fox host Harris Faulkner was a bit more traditional in her congratulations.

“Congratulations to my friend and colleague Jacqui @JacquiHeinrich and her beloved Brian Fitzpatrick @RepBrianFitz!!!” she wrote.

Honeymoon plans are going to wait until 2027, People reported.

Choose The Western Journal as your preferred source on Google and never miss reporting that defends truth, protects freedom, and advances Western civilization

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Joe Saunders
Story Editor
Joe has spent more than 30 years as a reporter, copy editor and metro desk editor in newsrooms in Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Florida. He's been with Liftable Media since 2015.
Joe has spent more than 30 years as a reporter, copy editor and metro editor in newsrooms in Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Florida. He's been with Liftable Media since 2015. Largely a product of Catholic schools, who discovered Ayn Rand in college, Joe is a lifelong newspaperman who learned enough about the trade to be skeptical of every word ever written. He was also lucky enough to have a job that didn't need a printing press to do it.
Birthplace
Philadelphia
Nationality
American




Watch: Democratic Rep. Physically Lashes Out at Questioner Asking About Graham Platner
Senior Fox News Correspondent Marries Congressman, With Cardinal Dolan Officiating
Entire US Soccer Team Huddles in Prayer After Historic World Cup Win
Revamped Reflecting Pool Damaged by 'Radical Left Lunatics,' Trump Says
News Outlet Caves to Democratic Senate Candidate, Kills Poll That Makes Her Look Bad
See more...
Share
Tags:
, , , , , ,

Conversation