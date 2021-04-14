Rep. Kevin Brady of Texas announced on Wednesday that he will retire at the end of this term.

“I am retiring as your congressman. This term, my 13th, will be my last,” the Republican said during an appearance in his district, according to The Texas Tribune.

“I set out originally to give my constituents the representation you deserve, the effectiveness you want and the economic freedom you need. I hope I delivered.”

Brady, the ranking Republican on the House Ways and Means Committee, said his retirement is due partially to internal term limits that will force him to step down as the top Republican on the panel, Politico reported.

“As you may not know, because House Republicans limit committee leaders to six-year terms, I won’t be able to chair the Ways and Means Committee in the next session when Republicans win back the majority. Did that factor into that decision? Yeah, some,” Brady said.

“But as I see it, our committee leader term limits ensure lawmakers who work hard and who work effectively someday have the opportunity to lead, to bring fresh, new ideas to every committee we have. In my view, it’s a good thing.”

Brady has been the leading Republican on the committee for six years and was arguably the driving force in the House behind former President Donald Trump’s 2017 tax cuts.

He was first elected in 1996 and represents the suburbs north of Houston.

“Is this because I’ve lost faith in a partisan Congress and the political system? Absolutely not,” Brady said. “I work with some of the most dedicated people in the nation — talented, hardworking and serious about their responsibilities — in both parties.”

“And after 25 years in the nation’s Capitol, I haven’t yet seen a problem we can’t solve or move past. Not one. Especially when we put our ideas and our best intentions together.”

Brady is the second Texas representative to announce his retirement at the end of this term.

Democratic Rep. Filemon Vela announced he would not seek re-election in 2022, Axios reported.

Vela’s district includes Donna, Texas, where U.S. Customs and Border Protection facilities are overcrowded with migrants.

The country’s 435 House seats will also be reapportioned in the 2022 midterm elections because of population changes reflected in the 2020 census.

Brady remains positive about the future of Congress even though he will be stepping aside, according to The Tribune.

“In the end, I’ll leave Congress the way I entered it, with the absolute belief that we are a remarkable nation: the greatest in history,” he said.

“Despite what the media and the social media bombard you with each day, we are not the hateful, racist, divided nation that we are peddled about. They are dead wrong. Turn off all that noise and you’ll hear the true heartbeat of America.”

