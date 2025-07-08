Senior Russian Official Found Dead Hours After Being Fired by Putin

A top Russian government official who was dismissed Monday by Russian leader Vladimir Putin is dead, with officials calling his death a suicide.

Transport Minister Roman Starovoit, who held his post since May of last year, was found dead in his car, Russia’s Investigative Committee said, according to the Associated Press.

The announcement of his death did not say when Starovoit died. His dismissal was announced Monday, with no explanation given.

A gun given to him as an official gift was found next to his body. Investigators believe suicide is the most likely cause of death, Investigative Committee representative Svetlana Petrenko said.

They say Starovoit shot himself with an honorary weapon — a gift from the Interior Ministry leadership in 2023.

You really can’t make this up 😆😆😆 pic.twitter.com/jl8GcCEgQH — Aurora Borealis 🤫 (@aborealis940) July 7, 2025

The Financial Times noted that travel in Russia has been disrupted by Ukrainian drone attacks, with almost 500 flights cancelled and almost 2,000 delayed since Saturday, Russia’s aviation authority said.

Starovoit, who was governor of Kursk prior to being elevated to transport minister, was also enmeshed in a corruption investigation.

Parts of Kursk were seized by Ukraine last year and remained under Ukrainian control for several months.

Allegations of embezzlement have been bandied about in connection with building the defensive fortifications to protect Kursk against just such an attack.

Russian officials have accused multiple officials from Kursk of being part of a scheme that embezzled more than $12 million during the time Starovoit was governor, according to The New York Times.

The Russian state news agency, Tass, said that one defendant has begun testifying against others and that charges will be coming soon against several former officials.

The Times noted, “The events have rattled the Moscow elite and spurred speculation about the reasons behind them.”

⚠️ Footage of the scene where former Russian Transport Minister Roman Starovoit was found dead in a Tesla Model X. The last message Roman Starovoit sent was to his security team, informing them where and when to pick him up. Upon arriving at the location, the security… https://t.co/IRig9aNsVQ pic.twitter.com/qJSSgX5u0p — Vanguard Intel Group 🛡 (@vanguardintel) July 7, 2025

Although Petrenko said Starovoit was found in Odintsovo, an affluent area outside Moscow inside his Tesla Model X, state-run Moscow 24, said he died in a wooded area near a parking lot where his car was parked.

The TV channel showed a body bag being hauled out of some bushes.

The Times noted that reverses in the war against Ukraine have often been followed by political punishments by the Putin regime.

