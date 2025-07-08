Share
Russian Minister of Transport Roman Starovoyt attends a meeting in Mineralnye Vody on May 6.
Russian Minister of Transport Roman Starovoyt attends a meeting in Mineralnye Vody on May 6. (Dmitry Astakhov - AFP / Getty Images)

Senior Russian Official Found Dead Hours After Being Fired by Putin

 By Jack Davis  July 8, 2025 at 6:12am
A top Russian government official who was dismissed Monday by Russian leader Vladimir Putin is dead, with officials calling his death a suicide.

Transport Minister Roman Starovoit, who held his post since May of last year, was found dead in his car, Russia’s Investigative Committee said, according to the Associated Press.

The announcement of his death did not say when Starovoit died. His dismissal was announced Monday, with no explanation given.

A gun given to him as an official gift was found next to his body. Investigators believe suicide is the most likely cause of death, Investigative Committee representative Svetlana Petrenko said.

The Financial Times noted that travel in Russia has been disrupted by Ukrainian drone attacks, with almost 500 flights cancelled and almost 2,000 delayed since Saturday, Russia’s aviation authority said.

Starovoit, who was governor of Kursk prior to being elevated to transport minister, was also enmeshed in a corruption investigation.

Was foul play involved here?

Parts of Kursk were seized by Ukraine last year and remained under Ukrainian control for several months.

Allegations of embezzlement have been bandied about in connection with building the defensive fortifications to protect Kursk against just such an attack.

Russian officials have accused multiple officials from Kursk of being part of a scheme that embezzled more than $12 million during the time Starovoit was governor, according to The New York Times.

The Russian state news agency, Tass, said that one defendant has begun testifying against others and that charges will be coming soon against several former officials.

The Times noted, “The events have rattled the Moscow elite and spurred speculation about the reasons behind them.”

Although Petrenko said Starovoit was found in Odintsovo, an affluent area outside Moscow inside his Tesla Model X, state-run Moscow 24, said he died in a wooded area near a parking lot where his car was parked.

The TV channel showed a body bag being hauled out of some bushes.

The Times noted that reverses in the war against Ukraine have often been followed by political punishments by the Putin regime.

