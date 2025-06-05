Two Chinese researchers were allegedly involved in what could have developed into an attack on America’s food supply.

Yunqing Jian, 33, and Zunyong Liu, 34, were charged with conspiracy, smuggling goods into the United States, false statements, and visa fraud, according to a Department of Justice news release.

The release said they are accused of “smuggling into America a fungus called Fusarium graminearum, which scientific literature classifies as a potential agroterrorism weapon.”

According to the release, China’s communist government funded Jian’s research in China. The complaint said that when law enforcement scanned her electronic devices, they found documentation of her membership in and loyalty to the Chinese Communist Party. Liu, who has claimed he was Jian’s boyfriend, also conducted research on the same pathogen.

Liu has admitted to authorities that he smuggled Fusarium graminearum into America to conduct research with Jian.

New… I can confirm that the FBI arrested a Chinese national within the United States who allegedly smuggled a dangerous biological pathogen into the country. The individual, Yunqing Jian, is alleged to have smuggled a dangerous fungus called “Fusarium graminearum,” which is an… — FBI Director Kash Patel (@FBIDirectorKash) June 3, 2025

“This is an attack on the American food supply,” one senior Trump administration official said, according to the New York Post.

The Post reported that although the fungus already exists in the U.S., a manipulated strain could wreak havoc.

Legislators said they suspect the fungus was brought to the U.S. as part of a plot.

“The CCP will use every tool in its warfare toolbox to cripple the United States and bring us to our knees. A pathogen like this, if successfully introduced into a crop, could inflict significant economic loss for U.S. agriculture producers,” Republican House Intelligence Committee Chairman Rick Crawford of Arkansas said.

Republican Sen. Joni Ernst of Iowa said a major plot against America may have been disrupted.

“We are very fortunate the Trump administration and federal law enforcement stopped this potential bioweapon before it compromised our nation’s food supply,” Ernst said.

“This is exactly why I have always said and will continue to say — food security is national security. Between this latest bioweapon and China’s highly-concerning purchases of U.S. farmland around our military bases, we must stay on guard against the threat from Communist China in our own backyard,” she explained.

A criminal complaint against the two Chinese researchers said, they discussed how to smuggle the fungus into the United States.

“The bacteria infects wheat, barley, corn and rice. When it does, it can devastate crops,” the Post quoted an unnamed national security source who specializes in agricultural microbiology as saying.

“The key question is if the bacterial strain being brought in has been modified to make it resistant to treatment or to make it more pathogenic,” the source said.

BREAKING: FBI Arrests Chinese National in U.S. for Smuggling Dangerous Pathogen Yunqing Jian, 33, charged with smuggling Fusarium graminearum, a crop-destroying fungus and potential agroterrorism weapon, into the U.S. Arrested in Detroit, Jian allegedly conspired with Zunyong… pic.twitter.com/uBK3MhX1n8 — Patriot in Chief🦅🇺🇸 (@Patriot_N_Chief) June 4, 2025

Liu came to the attention of federal authorities in July 2024 when his luggage contained the pathogen, which he first denied having brought with him. Liu said he planned to clone strains of the pathogens. He was denied entry into the U.S.

A 2018 article found on one of Liu’s devices was titled “2018 Plant-Pathogen Warfare under Changing Climate Conditions.” Authorities said it talked of the fungus as “an example of a destructive disease and pathogen for crops” and is “responsible for billions of dollars in economic losses worldwide each year.”

Jian was investigated, and after a search of her cell phone, found a document she signed proclaiming loyalty to China’s Communist Party.

FBI Special Agent Edward Nieh said one principle to which Jian proclaimed allegiance includes “upholding Mao Zedong thought and Marxism-Leninism.”

Jian was detained on Tuesday. Liu remains at large.

