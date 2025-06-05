Share
News

Senior Trump Official Reportedly Claims Fungus Smuggled by Chinese Researcher Was 'Attack on the American Food Supply'

 By Jack Davis  June 5, 2025 at 6:43am
Share

Two Chinese researchers were allegedly involved in what could have developed into an attack on America’s food supply.

Yunqing Jian, 33, and Zunyong Liu, 34, were charged with conspiracy, smuggling goods into the United States, false statements, and visa fraud, according to a Department of Justice news release.

The release said they are accused of “smuggling into America a fungus called Fusarium graminearum, which scientific literature classifies as a potential agroterrorism weapon.”

According to the release, China’s communist government funded Jian’s research in China. The complaint said that when law enforcement scanned her electronic devices, they found documentation of her membership in and loyalty to the Chinese Communist Party. Liu, who has claimed he was Jian’s boyfriend, also conducted research on the same pathogen.

Liu has admitted to authorities that he smuggled Fusarium graminearum into America to conduct research with Jian.

“This is an attack on the American food supply,” one senior Trump administration official said, according to the New York Post.

Is China targeting our food supply?

The Post reported that although the fungus already exists in the U.S., a manipulated strain could wreak havoc.

Legislators said they suspect the fungus was brought to the U.S. as part of a plot.

“The CCP will use every tool in its warfare toolbox to cripple the United States and bring us to our knees. A pathogen like this, if successfully introduced into a crop, could inflict significant economic loss for U.S. agriculture producers,” Republican House Intelligence Committee Chairman Rick Crawford of Arkansas said.

Republican Sen. Joni Ernst of Iowa said a major plot against America may have been disrupted.

“We are very fortunate the Trump administration and federal law enforcement stopped this potential bioweapon before it compromised our nation’s food supply,” Ernst said.

“This is exactly why I have always said and will continue to say — food security is national security. Between this latest bioweapon and China’s highly-concerning purchases of U.S. farmland around our military bases, we must stay on guard against the threat from Communist China in our own backyard,” she explained.

Related:
Hegseth Warns Pacific That China's Move May Be Imminent: 'There's No Reason to Sugar Coat It'

A criminal complaint against the two Chinese researchers said, they discussed how to smuggle the fungus into the United States.

“The bacteria infects wheat, barley, corn and rice. When it does, it can devastate crops,” the Post quoted an unnamed national security source who specializes in agricultural microbiology as saying.

“The key question is if the bacterial strain being brought in has been modified to make it resistant to treatment or to make it more pathogenic,” the source said.

Liu came to the attention of federal authorities in July 2024 when his luggage contained the pathogen, which he first denied having brought with him. Liu said he planned to clone strains of the pathogens. He was denied entry into the U.S.

A 2018 article found on one of Liu’s devices was titled “2018 Plant-Pathogen Warfare under Changing Climate Conditions.” Authorities said it talked of the fungus as “an example of a destructive disease and pathogen for crops” and is “responsible for billions of dollars in economic losses worldwide each year.”

Jian was investigated, and after a search of her cell phone, found a document she signed proclaiming loyalty to China’s Communist Party.

FBI Special Agent Edward Nieh said one principle to which Jian proclaimed allegiance includes “upholding Mao Zedong thought and Marxism-Leninism.”

Jian was detained on Tuesday. Liu remains at large.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , ,
Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




Joe Biden's Doctor Subpoenaed After Spurning Congress: 'This Is a Big Deal'
Cargo Ship Packed with Hundreds of EVs Now a Hair's Width Away from Becoming an Ecological Catastrophe
Senior Trump Official Reportedly Claims Fungus Smuggled by Chinese Researcher Was 'Attack on the American Food Supply'
Troublesome School District Once Again in DOJ's Sights After Locker Room Disaster
Fourth-Largest Bank in America Unshackled After 'Widespread Consumer Abuses' Debacle
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation