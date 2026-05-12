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Senior White House Official Caught Saying 'We've Got to Get Rid of Trump' on Hidden Camera

 By Michael Schwarz  May 12, 2026 at 2:25pm
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Note to single men, particularly in the Washington, D.C., area: Avoid unguarded conversations with a woman on a first date.

She might have a hidden camera.

In a clip posted Tuesday to the social media platform X by James O’Keefe — best known as co-founder of Project Veritas and producer of many viral clips featuring undercover journalists on phony dates with unsuspecting government officials — a senior White House budget analyst told his date, “[w]e’ve got to get rid of Trump, seriously.”

In fact, Benjamin Ellisten, identified as Senior Budget Analyst/Funding Manager at the White House, had many derogatory things to say about the president.

“He’s a mess,” Ellisten added. “He’s f***ing it up for everybody. Everybody! We’ve gotta get rid of him, honestly.”

As the “date” continued, the budget analyst sounded more and more like a frustrated bureaucrat.

“With him at the top,” Ellisten said, “it’s next to impossible to — to do anything. He’s a madman, literally. He’s invincible. Nothing can stop him. And that’s dangerous.”

Then, Ellisten used Trump’s legendary sobriety against him.

“The way his decisions are so erratic, you would think he drinks,” the budget analyst added. “He doesn’t drink. And that’s what makes him so dangerous, that someone could be of sound mind and body, totally coherent, could just be so reckless in their decision-making. That’s scary.”

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After a brief interlude from the clip’s narrator, Ellisten took the entire Trump administration to task.

“For some reason they feel like America was getting too diverse, too liberal,” Ellisten said. “They think the white man is being under attack and being suppressed and threatened to be a minority.”

The budget analyst, who is black, used a sarcastic tone while uttering those words.

“He should never be president,” Ellisten reiterated moments later. “For me, it’s that simple. That’s where it stops. He should never, never — .”

Then, Ellisten grew more pensive, rubbing his chin as he spoke.

He perked up moments later, however, when his “date” asked if people knew his feelings about the president.

“No, they can’t know,” he responded with a hearty laugh.

The clip also featured footage of the undercover journalist’s “date” with Maxim Lott, identified as Special Assistant to President Trump, White House Domestic Policy Council.

Lott did not express personal animus toward Trump. The adviser did, however, characterize White House decision-making processes as “chaotic.”

“There’s no like, cost-benefit,” Lott said moments later, “and there’s no like, ‘Oh, well, this will cost $10 million, but save people $20 million.’ There’s nothing like that. It’s just like, ‘This feels like a good idea’ or like ‘The base supports this.'”

Lott went on to characterize Trump’s underlings as semi-rogue, acting in the president’s name, but without his express approval.

WARNING: The following social media post contains vulgar language that some may find offensive.

The White House has not commented on the clip.

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Michael Schwarz
Michael Schwarz holds a Ph.D. in History and has taught at multiple colleges and universities. He has published one book and numerous essays on Thomas Jefferson, James Madison, and the Early U.S. Republic. He loves dogs, baseball, and freedom. After meandering spiritually through most of early adulthood, he has rediscovered his faith in midlife and is eager to continue learning about it from the great Christian thinkers.
Michael Schwarz holds a Ph.D. in History and has taught at multiple colleges and universities. He has published one book and numerous essays on Thomas Jefferson, James Madison, and the Early U.S. Republic. He loves dogs, baseball, and freedom. After meandering spiritually through most of early adulthood, he has rediscovered his faith in midlife and is eager to continue learning about it from the great Christian thinkers.




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