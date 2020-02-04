Sensitive Biden Info Stolen in 'Professional Job' Near WH, Secret Service Involved: Report

Investigative reporter John Solomon is an expert when it comes to the dealings of Joe and Hunter Biden in Ukraine, and has written a number of articles exposing the unethical goings-on in the eastern European nation.

Now, a cache of sensitive and potentially damning information was allegedly stolen from the journalist in a “professional” heist that even the Secret Service is involved in investigating.

The theft took place on Jan. 20, according to police reports obtained by RealClearInvestigations. Police suspect thieves used a sophisticated electronic device to enter Solomon’s parked car, stealing his laptop and computer bag without leaving any signs of forced entry.

Solomon’s car was parked only a few blocks away from the White House, one of the most secure locations in the world.

The thieves appear to have been focused solely on the laptop bag and computer, as Solomon claims cash inside the car was left untouched.

The day after the theft, authorities reportedly discovered Solomon’s gear dumped on a bench a block away. Worryingly, the thieves were able to find a rare dark spot — an area with no cameras — to assess their loot. Solomon said an iPod is still missing from his computer bag.

Experts are now working to determine whether Solomon’s laptop hard drive was accessed, according to Solomon. He said it contained “notes on Ukraine and former Vice President Joe Biden and other sensitive information.”

“It’s a pretty professional job,” Solomon told RCI, “but it’s probably just a coincidence.”

Washington, D.C., isn’t exactly a crime-free utopia, but the targeting of Solomon’s car and the professional manner in which the theft was carried out does raise some red flags.

“It was probably just a street criminal searching for passcodes,” Solomon continued. “Or it could be someone searching for my Ukraine stuff. We don’t know at this point.”

According to RCI, the Secret Service has joined the case but the reasons are still unclear.

Low-life street thieves aren’t the only people to have targeted John Solomon, either. The journalist once had his phone records published by House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff in the lawmaker’s impeachment crusade against President Donald Trump.

Of course, this type of thuggish intimidation doesn’t discourage Solomon one bit.

Days before the brazen burglary of his car, Solomon announced that he was filing a lawsuit to shed light on connections between the United States and Ukraine during the twilight year of President Barack Obama’s administration.

Today with the help of @slf_liberty I filed an open records lawsuit seeking to compel the State Department to release documents showing contacts between US embassy in Kiev and Ukraine prosecutors during the 2016 election. https://t.co/7EopeYykUc — John Solomon (@jsolomonReports) January 17, 2020

If this crime was anything more than punks trying to make a few bucks, it’s clear that Solomon will get to the bottom of it.

