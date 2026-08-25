Separate Mobs Storm Pharmacy, Fast-Food Restaurant in LA 'Street Takeovers'

California’s criminals now run the state.

This is not hyperbole to jab at California Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom or Los Angeles Democratic Mayor Karen Bass, but an observation of the absolute chaos that unfolded during a “street takeover” that happened over the weekend in that city.

KTLA reported Monday on two separate break-ins that took place during two different takeovers less than 2 miles from each other.

One happened around 11 p.m. at the Lorena Pharmacy.

Footage began circulating on social media platform X showing the suspects at the doors, seemingly sawing through security bars to access it.

KTLA said they were seen leaving with baskets of merchandise.

Police told the outlet 100 people were in the area and as many as 10 people went in the store.

Street takeovers just hit the pharmacy. Sunday night at 10:57, about 100 people locked down Lorena Street and Whittier Boulevard in Boyle Heights, and while that circus ran, a crew sawed the security bars at Lorena Pharmacy, smashed the glass, and ran out with baskets of… https://t.co/SYIeBNpqAN pic.twitter.com/s2mhmfRx9d — Kim “Katie” USA (@KimKatieUSA) August 24, 2026

Only 15 minutes later in East Los Angeles, burglars reportedly broke into a Jack in the Box and stole two cash registers.

KTLA said that in the two incidents, no arrests have been made.

Real America’s Voice posted to X with footage of one of the takeovers, telling viewers the video was captured by a woman emerging from her home.

She appeared to walk outside on her front porch, seeing mobs of people in the streets and smoke filling the air as cars did burnouts.

A California woman woke up to absolute CHAOS outside her home after a street takeover descended on her neighborhood. pic.twitter.com/XJgb8Qh5HG — Real America’s Voice (RAV) (@RealAmVoice) August 24, 2026

Footage of people sawing through security bars and mobs in the streets looks like something from a third-world country.

This is the United States of America, the most prosperous and powerful country on Earth.

Can we really expect Democrats to keep businesses and neighborhoods safe at this point?

These are the same people who did not have fire hydrants with water ready as flames engulfed Los Angeles in January 2025.

Every incident like this reminds millions of Americans why Newsom must never be allowed anywhere near the executive office.

Under his leadership, a state that was once a powerhouse of commerce, industry, technological innovation, and entertainment has become a source of national embarrassment as residents flee in anger and frustration.

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