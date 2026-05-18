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A septic truck sits on the road in Pleasant Hill, California on April 16, 2026.
A septic truck sits on the road in Pleasant Hill, California on April 16, 2026. (Smith Collection / Gado / Getty Images)

Septic Truck Explodes After Being Struck By Train, Video Shows

 By Francis Kapper  May 18, 2026 at 7:00am
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A train collided with a septic truck on Thursday in Virginia, video shows.

The crash unfolded Thursday afternoon in Chesapeake, local news outlet WAVY reported.video, taken by Azuriah O’Daniel and posted to Facebook, captured the moment the train collided with the truck and exploded.

Images from the scene showed the truck’s cab separated from its tank near the railroad crossing, WAVY reported.

Chesapeake police initially said the truck driver suffered life-threatening injuries on Thursday. Officials later said on Friday that the man was in stable condition, WAVY reported.

The truck began crossing the tracks before the train struck the rear of the vehicle, separating the tank from the cab, O’Daniel’s video shows.

Police believe the truck did not stop at a posted stop sign before the collision, WAVY reported. A minor fuel-related hazmat situation was identified at the scene, but there was no immediate danger to the public.

The train crew was not injured, according to the railroad.

A stretch of Yadkin Road was temporarily shut down in both directions after the crash, WAVY reported. Chesapeake police are investigating.

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Francis Kapper
Founded by Tucker Carlson, a 25-year veteran of print and broadcast media, and Neil Patel, former chief policy adviser to Vice President Dick Cheney, The Daily Caller News Foundation is a 501(c)(3) non-profit providing original investigative reporting from a team of professional reporters that operates for the public benefit. Photo credit: @DailyCaller on Twitter




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Septic Truck Explodes After Being Struck By Train, Video Shows
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