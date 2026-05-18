Septic Truck Explodes After Being Struck By Train, Video Shows

A train collided with a septic truck on Thursday in Virginia, video shows.

The crash unfolded Thursday afternoon in Chesapeake, local news outlet WAVY reported. A video, taken by Azuriah O’Daniel and posted to Facebook, captured the moment the train collided with the truck and exploded.

Images from the scene showed the truck’s cab separated from its tank near the railroad crossing, WAVY reported.

Chesapeake police initially said the truck driver suffered life-threatening injuries on Thursday. Officials later said on Friday that the man was in stable condition, WAVY reported.

The truck began crossing the tracks before the train struck the rear of the vehicle, separating the tank from the cab, O’Daniel’s video shows.

Police believe the truck did not stop at a posted stop sign before the collision, WAVY reported. A minor fuel-related hazmat situation was identified at the scene, but there was no immediate danger to the public.

The train crew was not injured, according to the railroad.

A stretch of Yadkin Road was temporarily shut down in both directions after the crash, WAVY reported. Chesapeake police are investigating.

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