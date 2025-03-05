Sergeant at Arms Removes Belligerent House Democrat from Trump's Address to Congress

Democratic Rep. Al Green of Texas, known for his quixotic impeachment attempts against President Donald Trump, was removed from the House chamber during Trump’s address to a joint session of Congress on Tuesday night.

“You don’t have a mandate,” Green yelled during the speech, holding out his cane to make the point.

According to The Wall Street Journal, the Republican side of the aisle chanted “USA! USA!” to drown Green out.

Fox News’ Jacqui Heinrich reported that other Republicans directed pointed comments at Green.

Rep. Nancy Mace of South Carolina reportedly told Green to “sit your a**” down,” while Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia yelled “throw him out.”

more from @kellyfphares : Rep Al Green (D-TX) began interrupting the President at 2121, he said “Mr president, you do not have a mandate”, he stayed standing and continued to interrupt as Trump tried to speak.

At one point Rep Mace yelled “sit your A** down” .

Rep MTG joined… — Jacqui Heinrich (@JacquiHeinrich) March 5, 2025

Green was thrown out, with House Speaker Mike Johnson of Louisiana directing the House sergeant at arms to eject him.

“Members are directed to uphold and maintain decorum in the house and to cease any further disruptions,” Johnson said, banging his gavel.

Green refused to take a seat and was ejected at Johnson’s behest.

As Green was escorted out, the GOP side of the chamber sang, “na nah nah nah hey hey hey goodbye.”

.@RepAlGreen (D-TX) is removed from the Joint Session of Congress. pic.twitter.com/GJVHJpZHGc — CSPAN (@cspan) March 5, 2025

Green introduced impeachment proceedings against Trump no less than three times for non impeachable offenses, failing to get 95 votes on any of the occasions, during Trump’s first term.

According to the San Antonio Express-News, in February, Green moved to file articles of impeachment again after Trump suggested the United States take over the Gaza Strip as part of a peace settlement between Israel and Hamas.

