Serial Cheater Graham Platner: I Support Planned Parenthood Because They Gave Me STD Checks

Give Graham Platner points for honesty. Just not with his partners.

Less than a month after the Maine Democratic senatorial nominee was caught up with an extramarital sexting scandal — this on top of a Nazi tattoo scandal — Platner came up with the worst possible reason for supporting Planned Parenthood at one of the pro-abortion group’s rallies: They gave him STD tests.

Well, I’m sold.

The viral clip came from a rally at which Platner was given the endorsement of the Planned Parenthood Action Fund, as if there were any doubt in the matter. Not only is he the Democrat in what’s inarguably the most hotly contested Senate race in the nation, but the state’s Republican senator, Susan Collins, voted to confirm three justices who, in turn, voted to overturn Roe v. Wade.

“Reproductive health care is health care. Abortion is health care,” Platner said at the news conference Monday, according to NBC Maine.

“When Susan Collins told us that Brett Kavanaugh had assured her that Roe was settled law — it was the law of the land and that a woman’s right to choose was in no way, shape or form under threat — she either lied to us or she was tricked,” he added.

“Neither one of those is something we want out of our United States senator for the state of Maine.”

But this is what we do want:

Graham Platner (@grahamformaine): Thanks to Planned Parenthood, I’ve been able to get tested for STDs pic.twitter.com/PnFJG8GmGr — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) June 22, 2026

Just so we’re clear, there’s plenty of history here.

Platner, whose candidacy clearly wasn’t given gold-standard vetting, found himself in quite a pickle late last month when it was revealed that he had at least exchanged sexually explicit messages with at least six different women while married to his current wife. It’s unclear whether the contact went beyond what millennials would have called “cybering” — but hey, if it did, Planned Parenthood had him covered.

Soon after, it was revealed that he also had a sexually explicit account on Kik, a social media service known for clearing its message history when you log out, and the large teen user base drawn to this feature.

“Platner also has an active account on Kik, a popular, private messaging app. Platner’s profile shows a mirror selfie of him shirtless with a towel wrapped around his waist.” Kik’s primary users are teens and young adults. pic.twitter.com/ApGlr11Km1 — Republicans (@Republicans) May 30, 2026

His profile picture was of himself shirtless, taking a picture of himself in the mirror — albeit with the phone strategically covering up his tattoo of a Totenkopf, the signature logo of the Nazi SS, which he says he had no idea was a Nazi logo when he got it done as a Marine in 2007.

Both a former girlfriend and his former campaign manager disputed this account, saying he was a military history buff who was fully aware of the significance of the distinctive skull-and-crossbones icon.

And then there was the trove of Reddit posts, which first raised red flags about Platner, in which he made light of sex trafficking and rape, along with outing his penchant for self-love in porta-potties. (I’m not sure if that last one can give you an STD, but if doing said activity in a certain place puts you at risk for that, a porta-john definitely is that place.)

He also reportedly told his former girlfriend that “if anybody ever broke in” to his house, “I would rape them,” but not in “a sexual way, not in a gay way.”

“He was like, I would rape them to show them that I’m dominant,” she alleged.

I’m again not sure if this ever happened, but STDs notoriously do not care if you’re just raping a guy “not in a gay way” but “to show them that I’m dominant.”

Given all of this, precisely what does Graham Platner need to do to lose your vote at this point?

Let’s face facts here: We can be as sanguine as we want about this, but in a normal midterm year where the GOP controls the White House and both chambers of Congress, Maine would be an easy flip, statistically speaking. Democrats could literally run Snoopy and win. Talk about diversity: The first anthropomorphic animated mute beagle ever to be elected to Congress! (And if you count the ears and nose, he’s at least a quarter black.)

Is Graham Platner's personal history disqualifying? Yes No

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They decided not to run Snoopy or any other entity that would have an easy time of dislodging Susan Collins. They ran a failson hobbyist oysterman with a lot of opinions but no experience in service outside of the Marines, where he spent an inordinate amount of his time stationed in the loo.

According to The Wall Street Journal, the man who recruited him to enter the race — progressive activist Dan Moraff — rushed the vetting process on Platner, and it shows. To say that new scandals pop up every week is to understate the frequency, and when they aren’t being discovered by the media, they’re being created by Platner himself.

At least you can say this, though: He got one part of his body checked for diseases by an organization responsible for systematically killing humans as enthusiastically as the organization he had tattooed on another part of his body. Score one for consistency, I suppose — and sadly, it makes him the perfect sort of Democrat for the year 2026.

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