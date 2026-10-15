'Serial Killer' Concerns Grip Michigan's Capital as Similarities Are Noted in 5 Recent Deaths

Law enforcement in Lansing, Michigan, is concerned there may be a serial killer on the loose after five killings were committed in under one year on the same trail.

Earlier this month, police said they were investigating the possibility that a lone killer was targeting the Lansing River Trail, Fox News reported.

Karen Holt, a criminology professor at nearby Michigan State University, told the outlet, “I definitely think we need to be cautious, but we also need to be rational.”

“As someone who studies violence, the first thing that came to mind was the victims and the vulnerability of these victims and the method of the violence,” she added.

“One of the patterns with either single or serial homicide offenders or just violent offenders is that they tend to go after individuals who are particularly vulnerable,” Holt explained.

Authorities said all the victims were homeless men.

Holt said killers sometimes target homeless victims because they “lack credibility,” which possibly “decreases the likelihood that they’re going to be caught.”

The timeline of the killings spans from October 2025 to August 2026. The victims’ ages ranged from 22 to 70, with the cause of death in many cases being either blunt force trauma or stabbing.

Last month, Edward Joseph Smith, 23, was arrested in connection with the stabbing of Daniel Lusk, 22. No motive was released to the public, however, and it is still unclear if he is responsible for any of the other killings.

Holt told Fox News that Lusk’s murder “stands out” because he was the only who was stabbed.

Smith has been charged with murder in that case, but the other cases remain open, according to The New York Times.

Lusk’s father, Dean, said his son was struggling with addiction and had done stints in rehab, as well as prison, but that he visited his son frequently to bring food and clothing.

“There were incidents that happened down there before my son got murdered,” Mr. Lusk said. “The cops were well aware of it, and they refused to do anything about it.”

Police Chief Robert Backus broached the subject of a possible serial killer during a news conference, saying, “We are looking at the idea — or the possibility — that these may be related cases… But we cannot move forward in an investigation thinking that these are all the same person. We have to look at these on a case-by-case scenario.”

Derick Byrd, 56, reportedly knew some of the victims and had previously stayed along the river trail.

“It’s scary knowing that even if you’re homeless, you can’t even lay out here and go to sleep without somebody beating you,” he said.

Backus announced that temporary cameras were placed along the trail, and the city is weighing whether to install better lighting.

He added that the trail is safe, except during the overnight hours.

The killings began with Gino Chouinard, 54, who was discovered dead on the trail, but his cause of death has yet to be determined.

How confident are you in the police's ability to solve these murders? Very confident Somewhat confident Not confident at all Your vote matters! To ensure your vote is counted, a verification link has been sent to . Please check your inbox and click the link in the email to verify your email address and complete your vote. Important: Your vote will not be counted until you click the verification link in the email. Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Very confident 0% (0 votes) Somewhat confident 75% (6 votes) Not confident at all 25% (2 votes)

The next victim, Dennis Dunnebacke, 70, was found under a bridge in July, and his cause of death is also undetermined.

The third victim, Robert Smith, 57, died of head trauma one day after Dunnebacke, and his case was declared a blunt force homicide.

The other two deaths occurred 10 days apart back in August, with both victims being found under bridges like Dunnebacke.

One of the victims was Lusk, and the other was Louis Woodruff, 57, who had severe facial trauma. He passed away on Sept. 1, and his death was ruled a blunt force homicide.

Chief Backus blamed the case delays on a lack of witnesses, limited surveillance footage, and inconclusive or pending reports from the medical examiner.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.