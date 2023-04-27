Serial Napper Dem Appears to Fall Asleep During ATF Hearing, Should He Be Removed from Office?

Democratic Rep. Jerry Nadler of New York was lampooned on social media after the serial napper was caught once again falling asleep on the job on the taxpayer’s dime.

In the latest of several such incidents in recent years, the 75-year-old career politician was spotted dozing off Wednesday at a hearing of the House Judiciary Committee titled “Oversight of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.”

Nadler, the ranking member of the committee, looked exhausted and apathetic in disturbing screenshots shared on Twitter.

Jerry Nadler fell asleep during today’s hearing with the ATF Director. 📸@2A_Freedom/@realPParsons pic.twitter.com/NQqMXA2wAC — Greg Price (@greg_price11) April 26, 2023

Gun rights organizations slammed the Democrat for falling asleep during an important discussion of Americans’ Second Amendment rights.

Poor Jerry Nadler is getting VERY TIRED as AFA members continue to block his gun control agenda . . . pic.twitter.com/tLWzA4h6hV — American Firearms Association (@2A_Freedom) April 26, 2023

Thank you to Ranking Member @RepJerryNadler for taking President Biden’s ban on up to 40 million Americans’ pistols seriously. 💤 pic.twitter.com/CCyUSF79qT — Gun Owners of America (@GunOwners) April 26, 2023

Several Twitter users said Nadler’s repeated inability to stay awake on the job proves term limits — and mental fitness tests — are necessary.

“No other working Americans get to sleep in front of their bosses,” one commenter wrote. “The taxpayers are his boss.”

It’s time to retire. No other working Americans get to sleep in front of their bosses. The taxpayers are his boss. — Savannah (@BasedSavannah) April 26, 2023

Jerry Nadler fell asleep during today’s hearing with the ATF Director. More proof that there should be mandatory term limits, age limits, and annual cognitive testing for all members of public office. pic.twitter.com/6Zisf3Fiq7 — Proud Elephant 🇺🇸🦅 (@ProudElephantUS) April 26, 2023

Another great example of why we need term limits and or age limits. — Carla Simmons (@GoFigureToots) April 27, 2023

We get it: Sometimes you don’t sleep well, and congressional hearings can be tedious and dry at times.

However, when you’ve been entrusted to represent constituents and you’ve been feeding at the public trough for 46 years, you should at least try to look as if you care about your job.

Nadler has been caught multiple times in recent years napping at various hearings, including once in 2019 when he was the chairman of the House Judiciary Committee and was supposed to lead the meeting.

Is the CHAIR of the House Judiciary Committee Democrat Jerry Nadler almost falling asleep DURING his own hearing?#JerryRigged pic.twitter.com/TI0kuBWLWg — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) December 4, 2019

The Penguin aka Jerry Nadler suffers from hypoxia and drifts off to sleep during his job in which the American tax payer funds. He needs to go NOW!! pic.twitter.com/OEvgXi4jye — 🔥 BULL RUN WONKA 🔥 45k 👉 $XRP $FIL $BTC #NFT (@WillyWonkaXRP) July 29, 2020

Nadler is falling asleep… pic.twitter.com/dZCfQNP37J — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) December 12, 2019

Indeed, Nadler’s snoozing is such a common occurrence his peers gave him a nickname.

“He was Rock-A-Bye Baby,” a Democratic staffer told the New York Post in September. “The meetings are usually half an hour and he was out for about 15 minutes … It’s just a known thing.”

One House Democrat who works closely with Nadler told the Post: “I don’t think it’s like Dianne Feinstein. You can just tell he’s not … as engaged with others.”

Ironically, Nadler was among a group of Democrats who, in 2021, wanted to invoke the 25th Amendment to remove then-President Donald Trump from office.

The 25th Amendment allows a vice president and Cabinet to remove a sitting president who is “unable to discharge the powers and duties of his office.”

Should Jerry Nadler be removed from Congress? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 100% (262 Votes) No: 0% (1 Votes)

Perhaps Nadler’s fellow members of Congress should invoke a similar clause to remove him from office.

It is not ageist to want and expect politicians — regardless of age — to carry out the duties of the job they were elected to perform.

Kayleigh McEnany:“Apparently Joe Biden naps longer in public than my daughter Blake” @seanhannity

pic.twitter.com/Z9NK0COG1Q — Kayleigh McEnany Fan Club (@KayleighZone) November 2, 2021

There is simply too much at stake for public servants to exploit and trivialize their taxpayer-funded posts for self-serving reasons. Like the rest of us, they can nap on their own time.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.