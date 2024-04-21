A military chaplain, who was hailed as his country’s first openly transgender military minister, has now been suspended after making grossly unprofessional comments about groping, according to reports.

Canada’s Department of National Defence has suspended Capt. Beatrice Gale, who was lauded only weeks ago as “the Canadian Armed Forces’ (CAF) first openly transgender chaplain” on an official Canadian government website, reportedly asked if he could grope a fellow soldier, according to True North News.

“This incident stems from an inappropriate comment or request to another individual. Neither member was in a position of authority over the other,” DND representative Andrée-Anne Poulin said in a statement.

The transgender captain was punished with a service infraction on April 3 after being found in violation of the Queen’s Regulations and Orders governing military conduct.

The infraction is leveled against those who “otherwise behaves in a manner that adversely affects the discipline, efficiency or morale of the Canadian Forces.”

“The mandate for Captain Gale to serve as a Canadian military chaplain remains suspended. The Chaplain General will consider the implications of the summary hearing’s outcome to determine if additional administrative actions within their authority are required,” Poulin added.

According to an insider who wanted to remain anonymous, Gale got drunk at a military dinner and asked if he could grope a male lieutenant’s rear end.

The government promoted Gale and hailed him as a trailblazer only days before slapping him with the suspension.

The Canadian military highlighted Gale in a message posted on “International Transgender Day of Visibility.”

“International Transgender Day of Visibility (March 31) is dedicated to honouring transgender people and raising awareness of the discrimination faced by that community worldwide while celebrating their contributions to society,” the official website exclaimed.

“Contributions like those of Chaplain (Captain) Gale, the Canadian Armed Forces’ (CAF) first openly transgender chaplain, who has been generous and candid about her coming out journey, are important,” the government message continued.

The Canadian military also sponsored a special video to detail Gale’s “painful journey and transition from man to woman.”

Tellingly, in light of the suspension, the Canadian military has decided to suppress the official inquiries and military records of the investigation into Gale’s sexual violations citing “personal privacy” rules, True North reported.

True North also pointed out that the DND did not hand the case over to civilian police authorities, which is a deviation from the protocols it has followed in past cases of sexual abuse allegations. Government officials reportedly decided that the allegations did not meet a criminal threshold.

The military is clearly hoping that the sexual abuse allegations leveled against the man it touted as an “important” example of transgender tolerance will be quickly forgotten.

This transgender solider should never have been allowed to be assigned as a religious leader in the first place. Military chaplains are often in a position to help soldiers deal with some very traumatic issues. It is criminal to put a man who’s sexuality is his main concern and who may have a penchant for groping other men in a position to hear the concerns of soldiers often deeply affected by their service.

