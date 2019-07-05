SECTIONS
Seven Americans Reported Dead After Helicopter Plummets into Water off Coast of Bahamas

By Jack Davis
Published July 5, 2019 at 8:06am
Seven people, including coal mining magnate Chris Cline, were killed Thursday in a helicopter crash near the Bahamas.

The helicopter was en route to Fort Lauderdale, Florida, when it crashed about two miles from Grand Cay island in the Bahamas, CNN reported.

The Royal Bahamas Police Force said the helicopter was found in about 16 feet of water. A search had been conducted for the chopper when it did not arrive in Florida as planned.

No cause of the crash had been disclosed as of Friday morning. Aviation authorities in the Bahamas were investigating the accident.

Attorney Brian Glasser and Forbes confirmed Cline’s death via Twitter.

“Our client Chris Cline died today. A billionaire, he never lost touch with the days he lived in a double wide and used a blow dryer to thaw his winter pipes. He was the most courageous client we ever had the privilege to represent. We will not see his like again. RIP. #chriscline,” he tweeted.

Cline, who would have been 61 on Friday, was mourned by many in West Virginia who praised his commitment to help others.

“Today we lost a WV superstar and I lost a very close friend. Our families go back to the beginning of the Cline empire – Pioneer Fuel. Chris Cline built an empire and on every occasion was always there to give. What a wonderful, loving, and giving man,” West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice tweeted.

“His selfless and generous support for programs and projects throughout the state improved the lives of countless West Virginians. His life’s story was one of hard work, love of family and caring support for others. My deepest condolences go out to his family,” West Virginia Supreme Court Justice Evan Jenkins said in a statement.

Cline had donated to President Donald Trump’s inaugural committee and had earlier donated to support the effort for former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush to capture the 2016 Republican presidential nomination.

Cline began his career in coal at the age of 22 as a miner, Bloomberg reported. He later founded the Cline group to dig coal in Appalachia and later expanded into Illinois.

Cline’s daughter was one of those killed, the Brenton Southern Baptist Church told CNN.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with his family. We will post more as it develops,” the church said in a statement, confirming that Cline was among its charter members.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
