Seven Christians Killed, Dozens More Wounded in 'Heinous' Attack on Church in Jordan

At least seven people were killed Friday during an attack on a Christian church in Jordan.

Mazen Al-Faraya, Jordan’s interior minister, said 34 people were wounded, according to CBS News.

He said a group of extremists was to blame for the incident.

The shooting took place during a funeral at a Greek Orthodox church in the village of Hammoud in Karak, which is 110 miles south of Jordan’s capital, Amman.

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun, the only Christian head of state in the majority-Muslim Arab world, called the attack a “heinous terrorist attack.”

Between 150 and 200 people were in the area during the shooting.

WARNING: The following video contains scenes of deadly violence that some may find disturbing.

Footage of the attack on Christians in Jordan. 7 killed and 10 wounded. The church is located in Karak which is about 50 miles south of Amman. The terrorists attacked a funeral. Friday is when Muslims go to the mosque to pray and hear sermons about how infidels must be brought to submission. I’m sure it’s a coincidence that both the attack on the church and the attack on Jews near Hebron happened on a Friday. Hopefully, the King of Jordan will be swift with his vengeance. — Luke Moon (@lukemoon1) October 23, 2026

Video shown on the state-run Al-Mamlaka television station showed three people firing on the church from hiding before approaching it, according to Reuters.

Security forces are hunting for the attackers.

Khaled Burqan, who was attending the funeral, said worshippers were under fire for several minutes.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility ‌for ⁠the attack.

CNN reported that gunmen shouted “Allahu Akbar,” meaning “God is Greater.”

“It was a massacre. …. I did not imagine I would get out alive,” a woman who said she hid behind the altar to survive said.

“They struck people who were gathered to grieve and mourn,” she said. “I never ever imagined anything like this would ever happen anywhere in Jordan”

“The terrorist attack against Karak will be met with the harshest retaliation,” Jordan’s King Abdullah posted on X.

“Those who delude themselves into thinking that they can divide Jordanians with their bullets have no chance in the face of our unity. All Jordanians, from north to south, are partners in land and fate, and nothing stands between them,” he wrote.

The terrorist attack against Karak will be met with the harshest retaliation. Those who delude themselves into thinking that they can divide Jordanians with their bullets have no chance in the face of our unity. All Jordanians, from north to south, are partners in land and fate, and nothing stands between them. Our deepest condolences to the families of the martyrs and we wish a speedy recovery to those injured. Every Jordanian life is precious, and we will strike with an iron fist against those who dare to threaten our nation — عبدالله بن الحسين (@KingAbdullahII) October 23, 2026

“Our deepest condolences to the families of the martyrs and we wish a speedy recovery to those injured. Every Jordanian life is precious, and we will strike with an iron fist against those who dare to threaten our nation,” he wrote.

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