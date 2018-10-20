Seven Charged for Prostitution Ring Run on Georgia Campus

Seven people were charged for allegedly being involved in a prostitution ring that happened on a Georgia campus.

The sex ring occurred at Fort Valley State University between 2017 and early 2018, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Friday.

Warrants were given to former executive assistant to FVSU’s President Alecia Johnson, 48, and six other men. The six men were charged for pandering and solicitation of sodomy.

Macon Judicial Circuit District Attorney David Cooke said the seven charged have until “next Tuesday” to turn themselves in.

Johnson was allegedly the ringleader and arranged sex for the men, according to AJC.

She faces six counts of pimping and six counts of prostitution for money or other rewards, according to prosecutors. She allegedly conspired to take away scholarship from a student granted in October 2015.

Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc Member Alecia Johnson And Fort Valley University Employee Is Reportedly In The Middle Of Sexual Misconduct Allegations At The School Has Resigned https://t.co/HaRUPiK5IK pic.twitter.com/4oz3xY00kG — Christine campbell (@cccampbell2010) April 27, 2018

Johnson was also a council member at FVSU’s Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority, according to Heavy.

Alpha Kappa Alpha is the oldest Greek-letter organization started by African-American college women, according to the sorority’s website.

Johnson resigned her position with the university in April once the allegations came to light, AJC reported.

Johnson’s attorney Adrian Patrick said she was being “demonized” over social media due to the allegations, AJC reported.

“We have consistently and aggressively worked with the University System of Georgia and law enforcement to ensure that anyone who allegedly puts our students at risk is investigated thoroughly and expeditiously, and have advocated for the most appropriate standards to be applied,” FVSU said in a statement on Friday.

“While we cannot comment on the details of an ongoing investigation, we expect anyone who has compromised the trust of our students to be held accountable with all deliberate speed.”

FVSU’s Marketing and Communications department, Cooke, Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc.’s Executive Director and Patrick did not immediately respond to The Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

Johnson was attempted to be reached at her school email, but the inbox was said to be “inactive and not monitored.”

