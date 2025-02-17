A Florida appeals court unanimously ruled that President Donald Trump can proceed with his defamation lawsuit against 19 members of the Pulitzer Prize Board over the Russian collusion hoax.

As a reminder, Trump filed a defamation lawsuit in 2022 against the Pulitzer Prize Board over the “National Reporting” prizes it had conferred on The New York Times and The Washington Post for their coverage of the now-debunked Russia collusion hoax.

The sham reporters claimed, the Trump campaign had colluded with Russia to influence the 2016 presidential election.

In 2018, the Pulitzer Board awarded prizes to anti-Trump activists masquerading as “journalists” at the Times and the Post for writing countless articles insisting the Russia hoax was legitimate.

In 2019, Special Counsel Robert Mueller concluded “no conspiracy or coordination ever existed between Russia and President Trump or the Trump campaign.”

Never forget… These “journalists” were given Pulitzer Prize Awards for their Trump Russia propaganda. Maggie Haberman

Jo Becker

Matt Apuzzo

Mark Mazetti

Rosalind Helderman

Tom Hamburger

Ellen Nakashima

Adam Entous

Greg Miller How many were funded by USAID? I bet we find out. — C3 (@C_3C_3) February 6, 2025

In his Wednesday concurring opinion siding with Trump, Appellate Court Judge Edward Artau recounted: “Trump alleged that he sent letters on his personal letterhead to members of the Pulitzer Prize Board.

“The letters demanded the Pulitzer Prize Board take action to strip The Washington Post and The New York Times of the Pulitzer Prize awarded in 2018 for articles on purported Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election and alleged connections to Trump.”

Will Trump win his court case? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 100% (436 Votes) No: 0% (1 Votes)

The Pulitzer Prize Board responded by issuing a statement standing by their decision because it insisted that “no passage or headlines, contentions or assertions in any of the winning submissions were discredited by facts that emerged subsequent to the conferral of the prizes.”

By saying this, Trump claimed the board revived the Russia hoax because they had “vouched for the truth of reporting that had been debunked by all credible sources charged with investigating the false claim that the President colluded with the Russians to win the 2016 presidential election, including Special Counsel Robert Mueller,” Artau wrote in his ruling.

The Pulitzer Prize Board members named as defendants in Trump’s lawsuit are (in alphabetical order):

Elizabeth Alexander Anne Applebaum Nancy Barnes Lee Bollinger Katherine Boo Neil Brown Nicole Carroll Steve Coll Gail Collins John Daniszewski Gabriel Escobar Carlos Lozada Kelly Lytle Hernandez Kevin Merida Marjorie Miller Viet Thanh Nguyen Emily Ramshaw David Remnick Tommie Shelby.

Last week’s appellate court ruling affirmed that the lower trial court had made the right decision by allowing the president to move forward with his defamation/conspiracy lawsuit.

“The President has met his burden of establishing jurisdiction to proceed with his asserted claims that the non-resident defendants acted with actual malice or reckless disregard for the truth by knowingly conspiring with the Florida resident defendant to defame the President,” Artua wrote.

While it has taken seven long years for Trump to begin enjoying some of the payback that our corrupt legacy media deserve, the retribution that’s coming will be so satisfying.

It’s reprehensible when a tabloid publishes fake news about some drug-addicted celebrity. But to knowingly manufacture lurid claims to defame a sitting president simply because he’s the “wrong” political affiliation borders on treason.

The Russia collusion hoax compromised national security and potentially led to World War III by inhibiting normal U.S. diplomatic relations with Russia.

It doesn’t matter if you like or hate Russia. It is in America’s best interests — as well as the best interests of the world — for the United States to not be engaged in overt hostility with another nation that has nuclear weapons.

Nuclear forces and the number of warheads at their disposal: 🇷🇺 Russia – 5,580

🇺🇸 USA – 5,044

🇨🇳 China – 500

🇫🇷 France – 290

🇬🇧 Great Britain – 225

🇮🇳 India- 170

🇵🇰 Pakistan – 170

🇮🇱 Israel – 90

🇰🇵 North Korea – 50 The growth of nuclear arsenals has been observed in Great… pic.twitter.com/H4RiSGAtIx — Sprinter Observer (@SprinterObserve) April 18, 2024

The other disturbing aspect of the Pulitzer Board refusing to strip The New York Times and The Washington Post of their ill-gotten Pulitzer Prizes is how it spotlights the toxic left-wing bias and corruption of America’s media outlets and the supposed watchdogs of today’s nonexistent journalistic integrity.

Why even have newspapers and TV news programs, when the public has to doubt everything they read and see?

Trump has accomplished a lot during his 10 years as a politician. But one of the most important contributions he has made is unmasking the insidious corruption in all of our institutional bureaucracies, especially the legacy media.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.