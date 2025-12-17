Several House Republicans Side With Democrats in Attempt to Extend Obamacare Subsidies

Several Republican members of Congress have defied their own party and joined Democratic House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries in pushing for an extension of Affordable Care Act subsidies.

Despite strong objections from Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson, four different Republican members signed a petition led by Jeffries that would force a vote on extending Obamacare subsidies for another three years, The Wall Street Journal reported.

Rep. Mike Lawler of New York, along with three other Republicans from Pennsylvania swing districts — Brian Fitzpatrick, Rob Bresnahan, and Ryan Mackenzie — all supported the Democratic measure.

The defectors reportedly revolted against Republican leadership because they felt that immediate action was necessary.

“I continue to believe any extension should be targeted, fiscally responsible, and include income eligibility limits and safeguards against fraud, similar to the bipartisan discussions underway in the Senate,” Lawler said.

“But when leadership blocks action entirely, Congress has a responsibility to act. My priority is ensuring Hudson Valley families aren’t caught in the gridlock.”

Many Republicans, however, have expressed grave concerns over the alarming amount of fraud discovered within the Obamacare system, as well as efficiency issues.

Jeffries’ petition has now hit the 218-vote threshold needed to force a vote, but it will likely have to wait until next year, according to The Wall Street Journal.

Johnson publicly promised on Thursday morning that Republicans would take on healthcare reform after the holidays and warned against bypassing party leadership.

This news also comes after dueling healthcare proposals from both parties failed to pass in the Senate last week, leading to frustration on both sides of the aisle.

The Obamacare tax credits were initially expanded during COVID. Now that the lockdowns are over, Republicans and conservatives are arguing they may no longer be necessary, and that other alternatives should be explored.

