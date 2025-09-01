Share
An United Express SkyWest Airlines Embraer 175 airplane taxis before departing from San Diego International Airport on May 10, 2025, in San Diego, California. (Kevin Carter / Getty Images)
An United Express SkyWest Airlines Embraer 175 airplane taxis before departing from San Diego International Airport on May 10, 2025, in San Diego, California. (Kevin Carter / Getty Images)

Severe Turbulence Rocks Flight, Passengers Injured as Plane Plunges Thousands of Feet in Seconds

 By Jack Davis  September 1, 2025 at 6:11am
Two passengers were hospitalized last week after the SkyWest jet they were riding in suffered a major turbulence incident.

SkyWest Flight 5971, which was operating as a United Express flight, was en route from Aspen, Colorado, to Houston, Texas, on Thursday when it encountered turbulence.

The plane’s route was altered due to the turbulence and it made an emergency landing in Austin more than three hours after it had been scheduled to touch down in Houston, according to Fox News.

EMS examined the passengers and crew members for possible injuries, Austin-Bergstrom International Airport authorities said.

Two adult passengers were hospitalized. One reportedly struck the ceiling of the plane.

“We’re going to need a stretcher, and there is bleeding as well. SkyWest 5971,” a pilot said, according to air traffic control audio, WABC-TV reported.

After the plane landed, “Austin-Travis County EMS… evaluated 39 passengers and 4 crew members for potential injuries,” an airport representative said, according to CNN.

“Two adult patients were transported to area hospitals out of an abundance of caution,” the representative said.

“Medical authorities reported to the airport that no injuries are expected to be life-threatening,” the statement added.

The flight carried 39 passengers and four crew members.

The jet dropped about 4,000 feet in the span of a minute, FlightRadar 24 data indicated, according to CNN.

After changing course, it dropped more than 25,000 feet in the next six minutes, the data show.

“SkyWest flight 5971, operating as United Express from Aspen (ASE) to Houston (IAH), was diverted to Austin-Bergstrom International Airport (AUS) after experiencing turbulence,” SkyWest said in a statement, per KRIV-TV.

“The flight landed safely and was met by medical personnel upon arrival. Our highest priority is the safety and well-being of all onboard and we are working with our partner United to assist customers,” the statement said.

The plane was an Embraer ERJ-1751LR, according to FlightSafety.org.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
