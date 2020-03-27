SECTIONS
Commentary
Print

Sex Assault Scandal Leaves Dems Turning on Biden En Masse: Here Are Some of the Most Brutal Comments

×
By Randy DeSoto
Published March 27, 2020 at 2:10pm
Print

Presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden is receiving significant incoming fire after a former staffer alleged he sexually assaulted her.

Last April, Tara Reade, who worked as a staffer in Biden’s Senate office from December 1992 to August 1993, told the northern California newspaper The Union that Biden inappropriately touched her on multiple occasions.

This week, Reade offered a more detailed account to liberal podcaster Katie Halper, alleging that in one instance Biden reached up her skirt and penetrated her vagina.

Reade — who is supporting the presidential bid of Biden’s only remaining opponent, Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont — said the incident happened in 1993 when she was in her mid-20s and Biden was 50.

The former Capitol Hill staffer recounted to Halper that the senator began kissing her and asked, “‘Do you want to go somewhere else?’”

TRENDING: Sex Assault Scandal Leaves Dems Turning on Biden En Masse: Here Are Some of the Most Brutal Comments

When she resisted his advance, Biden said, “Come on, man, I heard you liked me,” according to Reade.

She said that as it became clear she was not receptive to his advance, Biden became irritated and said to her, “You’re nothing to me. Nothing.”

Do you think Reade's allegations sound credible?

Reade said she then became upset and he grabbed her by the shoulders, telling her, “You’re OK, you’re fine. You’re OK,” and then walked away.

Reade told The Union she raised Biden’s misconduct with the U.S. Senate personnel office, and the newspaper confirmed with a confidant of Reade’s at that time she had talked about inappropriate touching by the senator.

Biden’s campaign issued a statement Friday calling the accusations “false,” Fox News reported.

Many, however, have doubts about that. The hashtag “TimesUpBiden” was trending on Twitter on Friday, as was “IBelieveTara.”

Not surprisingly, at least some of those speaking out against the former vice president are Sanders supporters.

RELATED: Trump Manager: POTUS Polling 10 Pts Higher Than When He Won White House - No Wonder Dems Panicking

One tweeted, “‘Biden is nothing’ but a prelude to a Trump second term. #NeverBiden #TimesUpBiden.”

Another wrote, “Biden has been groping and sniffing people for a long time, is it really hard for some people to believe he’s done more than just that? #TimesUpBiden #BlueMAGA #DropOutBiden.”


Still another Twitter user bluntly stated, “I’m not voting for a rapist. #TimesUpBiden.”

One took a shot at actress Alyssa Milano, who was very outspoken about believing Christine Blasey Ford’s allegation against then-Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh in 2018 but does not appear to be rallying to Reade’s side.

In Ford’s case, she could not offer a time or place where the alleged assault happened.

In early April of last year, as stories and videos of Biden’s inappropriate touching of women over the years began to circulate, he conceded his conduct has made people uncomfortable.

Biden said he now realized the “boundaries of protecting personal space have been reset, and I get it.”

Well, it has never appropriate to reach up the skirt of a staff member.

What became clear during the Kavanaugh hearing is that Ford’s story had holes in it.

Maybe Reade’s story will not hold up under further scrutiny, either.

But Biden must not get a free pass simply because there is a “D” next to his name.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
Randy DeSoto
Senior Staff Writer
Randy DeSoto has written more than 1,000 articles for The Western Journal since he joined the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto is the senior staff writer for The Western Journal. He wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith







In Outrageous COVID Statement, AOC Publicly Puts Illegals on Par with Americans for Payments
Trump Signs $2 Trillion Coronavirus Bill into Law, Snubs Pelosi
Sex Assault Scandal Leaves Dems Turning on Biden En Masse: Here Are Some of the Most Brutal Comments
Ocasio-Cortez Blasts Bill That Gives Thousands of Dollars to Most Families as 'Crumbs for Our Families'
Liberal Media Wants To Pull Trump Briefings from Air After Bashing Him for Not Holding Them
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×