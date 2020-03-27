Sex Assault Scandal Leaves Dems Turning on Biden En Masse: Here Are Some of the Most Brutal Comments

Presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden is receiving significant incoming fire after a former staffer alleged he sexually assaulted her.

Last April, Tara Reade, who worked as a staffer in Biden’s Senate office from December 1992 to August 1993, told the northern California newspaper The Union that Biden inappropriately touched her on multiple occasions.

This week, Reade offered a more detailed account to liberal podcaster Katie Halper, alleging that in one instance Biden reached up her skirt and penetrated her vagina.

Reade — who is supporting the presidential bid of Biden’s only remaining opponent, Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont — said the incident happened in 1993 when she was in her mid-20s and Biden was 50.

The former Capitol Hill staffer recounted to Halper that the senator began kissing her and asked, “‘Do you want to go somewhere else?’”

This is a story that @ReadeAlexandra has been trying to tell since it happened in 1993. It’s a story about sexual assault, retaliation and silencing. #meToo https://t.co/yHz3iFi9a5 — Katie Halper (@kthalps) March 25, 2020

When she resisted his advance, Biden said, “Come on, man, I heard you liked me,” according to Reade.

She said that as it became clear she was not receptive to his advance, Biden became irritated and said to her, “You’re nothing to me. Nothing.”

Reade said she then became upset and he grabbed her by the shoulders, telling her, “You’re OK, you’re fine. You’re OK,” and then walked away.

Reade told The Union she raised Biden’s misconduct with the U.S. Senate personnel office, and the newspaper confirmed with a confidant of Reade’s at that time she had talked about inappropriate touching by the senator.

Biden’s campaign issued a statement Friday calling the accusations “false,” Fox News reported.

Many, however, have doubts about that. The hashtag “TimesUpBiden” was trending on Twitter on Friday, as was “IBelieveTara.”

Not surprisingly, at least some of those speaking out against the former vice president are Sanders supporters.

One tweeted, “‘Biden is nothing’ but a prelude to a Trump second term. #NeverBiden #TimesUpBiden.”

Another wrote, “Biden has been groping and sniffing people for a long time, is it really hard for some people to believe he’s done more than just that? #TimesUpBiden #BlueMAGA #DropOutBiden.”

Biden has been groping and sniffing people for a long time, is it really hard for some people to believe he’s done more than just that? #TimesUpBiden #BlueMAGA #DropOutBiden pic.twitter.com/4D5OpsbZbf — Boomersaurus Rex (@BoomersaurusRex) March 27, 2020



Still another Twitter user bluntly stated, “I’m not voting for a rapist. #TimesUpBiden.”

One took a shot at actress Alyssa Milano, who was very outspoken about believing Christine Blasey Ford’s allegation against then-Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh in 2018 but does not appear to be rallying to Reade’s side.

In Ford’s case, she could not offer a time or place where the alleged assault happened.

In early April of last year, as stories and videos of Biden’s inappropriate touching of women over the years began to circulate, he conceded his conduct has made people uncomfortable.

Social norms are changing. I understand that, and I’ve heard what these women are saying. Politics to me has always been about making connections, but I will be more mindful about respecting personal space in the future. That’s my responsibility and I will meet it. pic.twitter.com/Ya2mf5ODts — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) April 3, 2019

Biden said he now realized the “boundaries of protecting personal space have been reset, and I get it.”

Well, it has never appropriate to reach up the skirt of a staff member.

What became clear during the Kavanaugh hearing is that Ford’s story had holes in it.

Maybe Reade’s story will not hold up under further scrutiny, either.

But Biden must not get a free pass simply because there is a “D” next to his name.

