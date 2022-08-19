Sex Offender Breaks In, Gets in Bed with Girl; Mama Dispenses Epic Beat-Down Before He Ends Up in Hospital

This mama bear had to act fast when she was confronted with a nightmare scenario in her own home.

Arizona mother Mayla Hogan of Paulden realized that an intruder had entered her house when her 12-year-old daughter woke her up around 3 a.m. Wednesday.

Hogan said the girl told her a strange man had come inside and had lain down in bed next to her.







The girl said the man had been touching her face. He was singing when Hogan told him to leave, and he allegedly refused to exit the premises.

“And, of course, I physically removed him from the house… I was able to tell that his pants were down.”

The intruder didn’t immediately leave the area of the house, even after Hogan called the police.

“I heard grunting on the other side of the car,” recounted Hogan, revealing that she saw the man “exposed” before he began running.

The man allegedly threatened to “drop” Hogan, according to the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Department.

Hogan’s 16-year-old son tackled the man as he attempted to flee, with his mother helping to restrain him until deputies finally arrived.

“If I’m being honest, my mom got a couple — a lot — of hits in,” said the son.

In a disturbing development, the man arrested in the incident turned out to be a registered sex offender. Lloyd Beard, 54, registered as a level 3 sex offender in the county last week, according to KPNX-TV. He uses numerous aliases, including Justin Beard and Casey Beard, according to the sheriff’s department.

Beard faces several criminal charges in connection to the incident. He was taken to an area hospital with “minor injuries” after his arrest.

He’s been booked into jail on charges of burglary, aggravated assault, criminal trespassing, disorderly conduct and indecent exposure.

Level 3 sex offenders are considered to have a high risk of re-offending under Arizona law, according to Shouse Arizona Law Group.

Beard was previously convicted of invasion of privacy for sexual gratification in Colorado.

Hogan is counting her blessings after a traumatic event that was very dangerous.

“By the grace of God, I’m a roughneck. By the grace of God, I’ve got good children. By the grace of God, we will prevail.”

