SECTIONS
Commentary
Print

Sex Offender Defends His Child Porn Collection by Claiming To Identify as Girl, 8

×
By Kayla Kunkel
Published January 26, 2020 at 12:05am
Print

A 45-year-old convicted sex offender in Michigan attempted to get a break on child-pornography-related charges by claiming he identifies as an 8-year-old girl.

Joseph Gobrick was arrested in 2018 after police found a missing 17-year-old girl from Ohio in his Grand Rapids home.

During their investigation following the arrest, authorities also found a collection of child pornography on his computer depicting eight children, some 5 years old and younger, being sexually assaulted, according to WZZM-TV.

At his sentencing, Gobrick told the court that he has always identified as a young girl.

“I’ve always been an 8-year-old girl,’’ he said in court. “And even my drawings and fantasies, I am always an 8-year-old girl.’’

TRENDING: Ted Cruz Rips Adam Schiff’s ‘Very Serious Strategic Error’ During Day 2 of Impeachment Arguments

Even while he was awaiting trial, he talked about raping babies and drew pictures of abuse, Kent County Assistant Prosecutor Daniel Helmer said.

Based on his actions in jail, Helmer called Gobrick “a danger to the public.”

Gobrick, however, told the court he would never act on his desire to have sexual relations with children.

“I would no sooner have sex with a child than you would with a rattlesnake,’’ he said. “It’s just not safe.’’

He was found guilty on three charges of child sexually abusive commercial activity and was sentenced to 10 to 20 years in prison, according to WZZM.

“Based on everything he’s said and done, including bragging about what he was drawing in his cell, he obviously doesn’t think child sexually abusive material is wrong,’’ Judge Paul Denenfeld said.

“This isn’t just virtual stuff; this is also real people being harmed,” the judge said.

During his trial in Kent County Circuit Court, Gobrick claimed the images were created using an image manipulating program and also protected under the First Amendment.

He even went as far to compare the criminalization of child pornography and his sentencing to the legality of concentration camps in Nazi Germany.

RELATED: Dems Trying To Block Bill That Would Ban Sex-Change Operations for Children

“Under the law, Auschwitz was legal,” he said. “What you’re doing here is wrong, just as Auschwitz was.”

This isn’t the first time Gobrick has faced charges of sexually explicit conduct. In 2001, he was convicted of sexual abuse in New York.

Do you think claims to be a different gender are more authentic than claims to be a different age?

Gobrick’s case highlights a darker side to the left’s willingness to blindly accept an individual’s self-proclaimed “truth” over biological reality.

While it might seem easy for someone to assume Gobrick — who has clearly displayed perverted patterns of sexual attraction to minors — was grasping at straws to prove his innocence, proclaiming so would be inconsistent with what the left has so proudly preached.

The mantra “live your truth” might come from innocent intentions, but it also creates a slippery slope that can lead to more instances like Gobrick’s.

Thankfully, the judge saw through the baseless excuses and protected more children from being exploited by this man.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
Kayla Kunkel
Staff Writer
Kayla has been a staff writer for The Western Journal since 2018. She enjoys writing stories about faith and entertainment.
Kayla Kunkel began writing for The Western Journal in 2018. She enjoys writing uplifting stories about faith and entertainment. Kayla is currently finishing her bachelor's degree online with Grand Canyon University, an endeavor that originally began in 2010 at the University of Memphis.
Birthplace
Tennessee
Honors/Awards
Lifetime Member of the Girl Scouts
Education
Grand Canyon University
Location
Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Lifestyle & Human Interest







Sex Offender Defends His Child Porn Collection by Claiming To Identify as Girl, 8
White House Announces Trump Will Become the First President To Attend March for Life
FBI Tells Family of Kristin Smart, Missing for 23 Years, To 'Be Ready' for News - Report
Illinois Election Official Admits 'Error' Allowed Non-Citizens To Vote in 2018
Joe Biden Links Trump with KKK While Speaking at Black Church
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×