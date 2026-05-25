Sex Trafficking: More Disastrous Graham Platner Comments Surface as Dem Buyers Regret Reaches New High

If the strange, sordid candidacy of oyster farmer Graham Platner can be summed up in one sentence, it’s this: Not only was he the first major-party candidate for Senate that we know of to sport a Nazi tattoo, but that’s been so overwhelmed by his other befoulment that we’ve practically forgotten about it.

In the latest trove of Reddit comments unearthed from the Democrats’ great left hope in Maine, Platner defended both prostitution and men who cheat on their wives and girlfriends while abroad.

And in the posts, he made it clear that he had at least some familiarity with women who were sex trafficked in Thailand and Latin America.

For instance, in 2012, he snapped back at someone who said that “prostitutes in Colombia are part of a giant sex trade and the women are effectively slaves.”

“You don’t have much experience with Latin American hookers, do you?” he wrote in the 2012 exchange, according to Fox News on Sunday.

He apparently did, and also — by the logic of extension — probably didn’t see an issue with married men using sex-trafficked women either.

“I’ve heard that idiotic sentiment made within the confines of the the [sic] military. ‘If you can’t remain faithful to your wife, how can you remain faithful to your comrades?’” Platner wrote in defense of men who cheat on their wives while stationed abroad.

Did Democrats choose Platner because they simply don’t understand what a real man is anymore? Yes No

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“Well, I have many good buddies who lied and cheated with women, and yet were straight shooting hard men when it came to their work.”

“I find it is a sentiment only held by moral relativists who need something to cry about, intelligent people realize they are not mutually exclusive,” he added.

Later, in 2019: “And sadly, the Afghan tax f***ed everybody on the 330 game,” Platner wrote. “Spend your leave banging hookers in Thailand instead of getting b****ed at by the wife back home, and you could sell it as avoiding federal income tax.”

Platner did not marry until 2024, so one hopes that has put a great deal in perspective for the man and fixed many obvious flaws. However, the problem is that Platner has openly told the world, in full detail on social media, that he has more flaws that need to be fixed than a 2012 Nissan Altima.

After all, this was the ad the Senate Republicans ran when it became clear Platner was the only man who had a path to the nomination after Gov. Janet Mills withdrew and the ex-Marine became the man all but certain to have a shot at unseating Republican incumbent Sen. Susan Collins in November:

Chuck Schumer just coronated Graham Platner as the Democrat nominee in Maine. Meet Graham Platner. pic.twitter.com/OTcpBeHgPe — Senate Republicans (@NRSC) April 30, 2026

And that was before a number of other revelations — including describing his fetish for self-pleasure on portable potties, something he developed in the military.

He added that “that blue water smell conditioned me,” according to the New York Post.

This occasioned another ad, of course, reminding Mainers that their kid could be using that row of portable toilets, too:

This is who Graham Platner is. Don’t ignore the signs. pic.twitter.com/xskxDZmmi3 — Senate Republicans (@NRSC) May 23, 2026

Maine parents are calling to ban Graham Platner from schools across the state because of his sexual acts in public restrooms. Today he bragged about all the high school gyms he’s visited. pic.twitter.com/TM48XtyiLL — Senate Republicans (@NRSC) May 24, 2026

Yes, congratulations, Mr. Platner: I almost kind of forgot you’re the only major party politician who could legit be called a Nazi, and not just as hyperbole. And if that’s what you’re trying to make us forget, mission accomplished.

I don’t think that replacing it with mental images of you with sex-trafficked women or doing unseemly things in Portajohns was exactly what you were looking to do, but maybe this is 8-D underwater Arctic chess. Or maybe, Mr. Platner, you’ve actually managed to find rock-bottom in mainstream American politics in an age where it was assumed to no longer exist.

At a broader level, however, this candidacy is telling in another way: Instead of getting an actual real man, Democrats picked a caricature with all the worst excesses of masculinity and none of the great benefits. Platner is what Democrats think a “real man” looks like. How damning is that?

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