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Influencer Thais d'Escufon is seen during "Reconquete" French far-right party's summer gathering, "l'Universite d'ete de Reconquete" in Orange, Southeastern France, on Sept. 7, 2024.
Commentary
Influencer Thais d'Escufon is seen during "Reconquete" French far-right party's summer gathering, "l'Universite d'ete de Reconquete" in Orange, Southeastern France, on Sept. 7, 2024. (Clement Mahoudeau - AFP / Getty Images)

Sexual Assault Victim Hit With Prison Sentence for Warning Women About 'African and Arab Immigrant Men' - Her Attacker Is Free

 By Samuel Short  June 24, 2026 at 5:30am
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The United Kingdom is not the only European country with a backwards legal system that favors migrants over its own people.

A French woman has been fined €1,000 for daring to say, “the main danger to women in France is Black African and Arab immigrant men.”

French activist, YouTuber, and commentator Thaïs d’Escufon found herself in the sights of her government after a television appearance.

The U.K.’s Daily Mail noted that in 2022, as she was returning to her home, d’Escufon was followed by a Tunisian migrant who entered her apartment building and apartment, keeping her there for 20 minutes.

He tried kissing her and getting her to perform a sex act on him before leaving as she immediately ran to the police. They told her it would be hard to track this man down, noting 6,000 cases just like it.

She appeared on French television that year to give her story. On Wednesday, she posted the footage to social media platform X before receiving her fine as a possible prison sentence loomed.

Is there any hope for Europe, or have they already fallen to this bizarre combination of Islam and wokeness?

She made another television appearance in 2023 to comment on the rape of another French girl. “It was pretty similar to my own story,” she said. “Because he followed her, and he entered behind her in her courtyard. I said I support her bravery in stating facts.”

When the panel said men were the problem, d’Escufon pushed back.

“Actually, the main danger for women in France are African immigrant and Arab immigrant men.”

The room reportedly devolved into pandemonium, as this was blasphemy against multiculturalism. The producers even confronted her off camera.

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Later, d’Escufon received a letter for a summons, saying she’d been charged with “public insult against a person or a group of persons on account of their origin, ethnicity, race, or religion.” She was sued by Dilcrah, a French anti-racist organization.

The prosecution claimed she was playing victim for social media attention, using words that are quite literally straight from the American left’s playbook. They said it was a “poor incident to justify hate speech,” and claimed those comments have “no place in our democracy.”

The prosecution wanted to imprison her, leaving her horrified. “France is not a free speech country,” d’Escufon said. “Anti-white discourse is ok, but the second you say that migration isn’t a blessing, you are intimidated.”

Last Tuesday, the day before her sentencing, d’Escufon posted a video to social media platform X, making an appeal to her American audience. In a very disturbing, but sadly unsurprising update, she noted this Tunisian migrant is still walking free.

French news outlet Visegrád 24 said on the day of the sentencing that her initial sentence before appeal had been €3,000 and six months in prison.

The Liberty Daily reported that she was ultimately fined €1,000, but receiving a fine for denouncing rape and sexual assault by migrants is still outrageous.

d’Escufon gave her own update via X on Thursday.

Shame on the cowardly, despicable people that did this. A French woman was sexually assaulted and punished by her government for talking about it.

God brings His wrath upon those who miscarry justice and punish the innocent.

Exodus 22:22-24 reads, “You shall not mistreat any widow or fatherless child. If you do mistreat them, and they cry out to me, I will surely hear their cry, and my wrath will burn, and I will kill you with the sword.”

Psalm 82:3-4 says, “Give justice to the weak and the fatherless; maintain the right of the afflicted and the destitute. Rescue the weak and the needy; deliver them from the hand of the wicked.”

And Deuteronomy 27:19 reads, “Cursed be anyone who perverts the justice due to the sojourner, the fatherless, and the widow.”

This country — a once-Christian people — has vile leaders running its justice system. They must fear God rather than men.

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Samuel Short
Sam Short is an Assistant Professor of History with Motlow State Community College in Smyrna, Tennessee. He holds a BA in History from Middle Tennessee State University and an MA in History from University College London. The views expressed in his articles are his own and do not reflect the views or opinions of Motlow State Community College.




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