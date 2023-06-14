Sexual Indoctrination of Kids on Full Display as 9-Year-Olds Lead 'Pride' Celebration - And Parents Had No Idea

A disturbing video of a “pride” event at an elementary school in Virginia is waking people up to the reality of indoctrination in public education.

The video was shared on Schilling Show Unleashed, the website of local conservative radio host and former Charlottesville city councilor Rob Schilling.

Taken at Johnson Elementary School in Charlottesville on June 2, it shows a group of fourth-graders, who are typically 9 or 10 years old, sitting outside at an assembly dedicated to celebrating LGBT “pride” month.

While that in itself is disturbing enough, the scene is made all the more revolting by the fact that the assembly was led by some of the children, who stood at a microphone speaking about LGBT themes.

The video begins with one fourth-grade girl saying that LGBTQ “stands for lesbian, gay, bisexual, trans, queer. Cool!”

“Now, let’s have a book about ‘pride month,'” she continued, before handing the microphone off to another fourth-grade girl.

She and the other students at the front then took turns reading from the book “ABC Pride.”

“‘Q’ is for questioning,” one fourth-grader said. “It’s OK not to know your gender and who you love or don’t love; your feelings might change, and that’s OK.”

“‘T’ is for trans,” said another. “Some people whose gender does not match what’s written on their birth certificate when they were born.”







According to Schilling Show Unleashed, the principal and vice principal of the school were present at this disturbing event, demonstrating that the assembly was sanctioned and encouraged by the school.

“Parents were not given the opportunity to ‘opt-out’ their children from this event,” the report said, citing unidentified sources.

Naturally, the revelation of this video led to backlash on social media, with people expressing disgust at the state-sponsored grooming.

First off, it has been said countless times before and it bears repeating that young children should not be reading books or talking about subjects pertaining to gender and sexuality.

Elementary school students are too young to experience any sexual attraction, so teachers are influencing their lifestyle choices before they have a chance to understand what these lifestyles are. This is taxpayer-funded LGBT indoctrination.

Also, parents apparently were not informed about this assembly or the fact that their children might be required to take an active part in it. As reported, they had no opportunity to stop their kids from participating.

Parents have a right to know what goes on at their child’s school, and a right to moderate what content their children are exposed to.

The fact that this took place in Virginia is all the more pertinent, as it was the issue of parental rights in education that led to Republican Glenn Youngkin’s election as governor in 2021.

Parental rights in education were also among the many reasons that Ron DeSantis was returned to the governorship of Florida in a landslide victory last year.

Parents are clearly sick and tired of their children being indoctrinated by leftist teachers.

Hopefully, this video will cause parents who were indifferent to this issue to wake up and realize what they need to do for their children.

It is vital that more parents take the initiative to protect children from this kind of radical sexual indoctrination.

