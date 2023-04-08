SF Death Trap: Cycling Champ Mowed Down by Car as Liberal City Compared to 3rd World Country

The city of San Francisco is officially in a PR nightmare as yet another high-profile death has rocked the City by the Bay — and grabbed more negative press in the process.

According to NBC News, cyclist Ethan Boyes died on Tuesday after a car struck him while he was cycling in a San Francisco park.

The 44-year-old Boyes, whom NBC credited with “multiple world and national track championships,” was ultimately pronounced dead at a hospital.

Boyes was a beloved member of the cycling community, as evidenced by the outpouring of grief at his death:

The San Francisco Bicycle Coalition, an organization promoting bicycle use and safety, put out a statement demanding action to prevent future cycling fatalities. The park where Boyes was struck is federal land.

According to the group, Boyes was hit when a car swerved into the oncoming bike lane.

— SF Bicycle Coalition (@sfbike) April 7, 2023

The unidentified driver was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries and the crash is under investigation, NBC reported.

Notably, the SFBC called out safety issues in San Francisco — a recurring theme as of late.

“Rates of fatalities and serious injuries on San Francisco streets remain unacceptably high,” the group said.

Indeed, Boyes was killed on the same day CashApp creator Bob Lee was stabbed to death in San Francisco.

The very next day, former San Francisco Fire Chief Don Carmignami was bashed in the head with a crowbar by a vagrant.

“We’ve leaving,” Carmignami’s father told reporters. “Enough is enough. We’ll go to Nevada, we’ll go to Arizona, we’ll go somewhere … but I’m not staying here. I can’t worry about walking out my door and getting attacked.”

Last month, despite a security crew guarding the vehicle, would-be thieves broke into a CNN reporter’s car in San Francisco.

“If you do visit this city, know that even with hired security watching your car, it is not enough,” she said.

And you can’t forget the high-profile attack on Paul Pelosi — in his own home, no less.

Needless to say, the reputation of what was once one of America’s great cities is in tatters right now.

A quick Google search turns up many people and media outlets (even Politico) wondering if San Francisco and California in general have devolved into the Third World.

It’s undeniable that this recent spate of violence is the last thing the city and its Democratic leadership need.

How can you blame anyone for wanting to leave San Francisco after seeing prominent figures getting maimed, assaulted and killed in the streets?

