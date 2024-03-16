SF Man Who Stabbed Woman, 94, Gets 5 Years Probation as Lib Criminal Justice Reform Continues Wrecking City
Is there anything easier than being a criminal in a liberal city?
Whether it’s San Francisco residents leaving their trunks open so that thieves needn’t smash their windows, or catch-and-release policies taking hold in cities, it seems that being a criminal is easier than ever.
It doesn’t even matter how much evidence is presented in court, as some judges will simply let criminals walk away for the sake of giving them another chance.
That’s exactly what Judge Kay Tsenin did in San Francisco on Friday despite arguments from prosecutors to do otherwise.
Daniel Cauich was arrested for stabbing 94-year-old Anh “Peng” Taylor multiple times in 2021.
The incident was caught on camera as Taylor was stabbed repeatedly in broad daylight in the Lower Nob Hill neighborhood. She fell “in pain, fear and disbelief,” The San Francisco Standard reported.
The case should have been open and shut, as Cauich had all the evidence stacked against him, but Tsenin felt that consequences weren’t required here.
Shockingly, the judge actually told Cauich she was giving him another chance.
“I am giving you one last chance to stay out of state prison,” the judge stated during the hearing.
Cauich now is entering into a five-year probation and supervision program with the San Francisco Superior Court.
Tsenin was even so kind as to combine the attempted murder, elder abuse and assault charges with another burglary charge he faced.
The defense attorney for Cauich, Lisa DewBerry, attempted to defend her client by claiming he struggled with mental illnesses and trauma that led to the incident.
“When we were able to get through to him to tell him what he had done, the man cried,” DewBerry told The Standard. “He couldn’t believe he did such a thing to her.”
Recovering in the hospital following a shocking stabbing attack in San Francisco’s Tenderloin neighborhood, 94-year-old Anh “Peng” Taylor had a simple question for her niece keeping vigil with her: ‘Why would something like this happen to me?’ https://t.co/atq9OAPBck
— CBS News Bay Area (@KPIXtv) June 17, 2021
But even the District Attorney for the city, Brooke Jenkins, and her office oppose the ruling put forth by Tsenin.
“[The stabbing] was senseless and horrifying,” Assistant District Attorney Phoebe Maffei wrote in a statement, “and suggests a quick willingness to do harm to vulnerable people within our community.”
When even the Democrats are saying that a man should be imprisoned for a violent crime, there’s some validity to it.
Of course, Tsenin is very much a symptom of the woke liberalism infiltrating our court systems.
People like Cauich belong in prison if they’re mentally healthy, or in an institution if they’re mentally unfit.
Allowing somebody who shows a willingness to randomly assault those who can’t protect themselves isn’t just sick but dangerous.
The liberal idea that every criminal is just an innocent, scared person who needs help is flawed, and will ultimately lead to more pain and suffering.
As long as society continues to tolerate and not punish criminals, they will continue to threaten public safety.
Until voters wake up and realize that voting people who push these dangerous ideas into office, the problem will likely only get worse.
