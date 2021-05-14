When former Vice President Joe Biden launched his presidential campaign in April 2019, it appeared that something about him had changed in the two years of his absence from the national stage. It was apparent, though perhaps not glaring, that his mental capacity had diminished. But, at that time, it was still possible to pass off his lapses as the gaffes he’d become so famous for.

By the early 2020 primaries, Biden’s cognitive decline had become more obvious. Still, the Democrats managed to carry him across the finish line.

Today, the signs of cognitive impairment are unmistakable. He is barely able to answer questions from the press, let alone to perform the tasks required of the presidency.

So, who is acting on his behalf? Who is actually running this country? Some might think it’s Vice President Kamala Harris or perhaps House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

But former acting Director of National Intelligence Richard Grenell believes it’s Susan Rice, who served as former President Barack Obama’s national security advisor.

In an interview on “CPAC Now,” Grenell spoke to Matt Schlapp, the chairman of the American Conservative Union, and his wife, Mercedes, the former White House director of strategic communications for the Trump administration.

He noted that Susan Rice, who was appointed as Biden’s domestic policy advisor, is actually a foreign policy expert. There were reports that she might fill the secretary of state role, but she didn’t have the Senate confirmation votes to get there.

“So, she’s a foreign policy expert that’s been placed in the domestic policy role, and that is just a clear signal that all of our international issues, our foreign policies, are going to be treated like domestic policy,” Grenell said.

“The foreign policy mess that they [the Biden administration] are creating is a mess because they are placating the far left domestically. It’s part of that cancel culture, identity politics. They’re beating up on Israel because it pleases the far left. They are trying to reach out to Iran and pretend like the Iranian regime should be respected because it pleases the far progressive left. This is the upside-down world of the Biden administration,” he said.

“President Biden is too weak to stop the progressive left from taking over the domestic and foreign policy. Kamala Harris does not understand what’s going on because she’s not an expert on foreign policy. And Susan Rice is really happy that Biden is too weak, Kamala is totally distracted with the 50-50 Senate and has to be up at the Senate. She’s [Susan Rice] running the show.

“We have a shadow president in Susan Rice and no one is paying attention.”

.@RichardGrenell on the far-Left’s control of the Biden admin: “Biden is too weak to stop the progressive Left from taking over…Kamala does not understand what’s going on…We have a shadow president in Susan Rice and no one is paying attention.” pic.twitter.com/8vyEJheUOx — CPAC 2021 (@CPAC) May 12, 2021

The lunatics truly are running the asylum. Rice threw her credibility out the window when she agreed to peddle the Obama administration’s lies about the Benghazi attacks on five talk shows.

Despite the spin she provided about the CIA “revising” its talking points shortly afterward, she knew what she was saying was false.

In her book “Tough Love: My Story of the Things Worth Fighting For,” Rice said she was frustrated and had confided to her mother before making her appearances on “Fox News Sunday,” ABC’s “This Week,” CBS’ “Face the Nation,” NBC’s “Meet the Press” and CNN’s “State of the Union.”

Her mother’s response? “I smell a rat. This is not a good idea. Can’t you get out of it?”

She should have listened to her mother, because that’s the incident that many people recall when they think of Rice. It’s likely the reason she couldn’t get the required number of Senate votes for confirmation as secretary of state.

And, of course, her infamous “by the book” memo to herself written in the final hours of the Obama administration runs a close second.

Grenell very well could be correct that Rice is running the show. But when you consider the characters and the ideologies of other top level Biden administration officials, I suppose their leadership would be equally egregious.

Fox News’ Edmund DeMarche noted that in January, Grenell predicted Rice would be calling the shots. DeMarche also mentioned that Rice is one of the wealthiest members of the Biden administration: “She resigned last December from her role as a member of the board of directors at Netflix.”

In a March article, The Wall Street Journal estimated her net worth to be $37.9 million.

