The Florida Department of Health fact-checked several zealous news outlets this week for reporting that the Sunshine State had seen a record number of new daily COVID cases on Sunday.

The department said the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention had incorrectly reported 28,317 cases for a single day in Florida.

In reality, that number was a combination of cases across three days, not a single day — making it far from record-setting.

In separate tweets directed at WSVN-TV, the South Florida Sun Sentinel and Spectrum 13 News, the Florida Department of Health explained the CDC’s flawed data and said it expected the CDC to correct the errant figure.

“This is not accurate. Florida follows CDC guidelines reporting cases Monday through Friday, other than holidays. Consequently, each Monday or Tuesday, there will be two or three days of data reported at a time. When data is published, it is attributed evenly to the previous days,” read a Monday Twitter post from the department, responding to WSVN-TV’s story on the “record-breaking” daily case numbers.

“The number of cases @CDCgov released for Florida today is incorrect. They combined MULTIPLE days into one. We anticipate CDC will correct the record,” a subsequent tweet said.

In another tweet, the department corrected the Sun Sentinel, “Wrong again. The number of cases @CDCgov released for Florida today is incorrect. They combined MULTIPLE days into one. We anticipate CDC will correct the record.”

Spectrum 13 News received a similar message and was also urged to “Please correct this story to ensure accurate reporting to your audiences.”

According to Fox News, “The health department said there were 15,319 cases on Sunday, and a three-day average of 18,795. The CDC did not immediately respond to an after-hours email from Fox News about the issue.”

“Accurate data was provided to the CDC, but the incorrect number for Friday, Saturday and Sunday was displayed on the website,” Florida Deputy Secretary for Health Dr. Shamarial Roberson told National Review, adding that the CDC admitted to making an error and planned to correct the mistake Tuesday.

Recently, Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis has become a favorite scapegoat for the COVID-hysteric left — as he remains vocally dedicated to protecting Floridians from both the virus and attacks on civil rights.

Last week, DeSantis responded to President Joe Biden’s calls for tightened COVID-19 restrictions in the Sunshine State, saying, “If you’re coming after the rights of parents in Florida, I’m standing in your way.”

“If you’re trying to deny kids a proper in-person education, I’m going to stand in your way and stand up for the kids in Florida.

“If you’re trying to restrict people and impose mandates and ruin their jobs and livelihood, if you are trying to lock people down, I am standing in your way. I am standing for the people of Florida.”

DeSantis accused Biden, who attempted to blame Florida and Texas for driving up the new case rates across the country, of singling out his state. Yet DeSantis has governed Florida with both the Constitution and the coronavirus in mind, something Biden seems incapable of grasping.

It’s imperative to the Biden administration that it makes DeSantis look reckless as he has made a point to thwart unnecessary mask mandates and vaccine passports in his state.

But now the CDC — the agency upon which the Biden administration and virtue-signaling Democratic governors around the country are basing the “science” used to justify vaccine mandates, revived stringent masking guidelines and school closures — just flubbed a pretty big data point because no one bothered to notice that the data consisted of three days’ worth of cases rolled into one.

Was this a mistake … or does it signal a sinister agenda to portray Florida’s COVID cases as higher than they are, in order to make it look like DeSantis’ protection of Floridians’ civil rights is literally killing people?

