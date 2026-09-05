Share
News
Plymouth County District Attorney Timothy Cruz speaks after a mistrial was called during Lindsay Clancy's murder trial at the Plymouth County Superior Court in Plymouth, Massachusetts, on Sept. 4, 2026.
Plymouth County District Attorney Timothy Cruz speaks after a mistrial was called during Lindsay Clancy's murder trial at the Plymouth County Superior Court in Plymouth, Massachusetts, on Sept. 4, 2026. (Joseph Prezioso - AFP / Getty Images)

'Shame!': Unhinged Lindsay Clancy Fans Screech at DA During Press Conference

 By Michael Austin  September 5, 2026 at 12:09pm
Share

Fans of Lindsay Clancy shouted down Plymouth County District Attorney Timothy Cruz as he tried to address the mistrial ruling in the homicide case gaining nationwide attention.

The trial regarding Clancy, the Massachusetts woman who admitted to killing her three children in 2023, ended in a mistrial on Friday after a lone juror declined to join the 11 others in a verdict.

As he made public comments after the decision, Cruz was interrupted by an apparent Clancy supporter who shouted, “You only cared when the kids were dead. Why don’t you care about the mother?”

Another supporter shouted, “Amen!”

Cruz tried to ignore the remarks, instead answering the reporter who the first Clancy supporter interrupted.

But the Clancy fans continued interjecting.

As the heckling disrupted reporters’ questions, Cruz had to ask one journalist to repeat herself, saying “I can’t hear you.”

Cruz also shot back at Clancy supporters during his remarks, per a report from the New York Post.

“Insensitive is killing three children. Insensitive is ignoring those facts,” Cruz said.

“We have an obligation to stand up for those people.”

Related:
X Caught a 200K-Account Chinese Bot Farm Pushing Panic Over AI Data Centers

The outlet noted that some Clancy supporters were chanting “Shame!” and “Vote him out!”

Some cried “DA Cruz is corrupt!”

The surprising level of support for Clancy has drawn national interest in the case, beyond the horrors of a mother killing her three young children and attempting to take her own life.

Throughout the trial, Clancy supporters appeared outside of the courthouse in Plymouth, Massachusetts, wearing pink attire.

The defense has argued that Clancy should not be found guilty because of the role postpartum psychosis supposedly played in the deaths.

But others — including Cruz — have emphasized securing a just outcome for the three young children Clancy killed, as well as their father, Patrick Clancy.

“In the end, I bring it all back to the child victims in this case, Cora, Dawson and Callan. This was, and it has always been, about getting justice for those three little babies,” Cruz remarked.

“We’re here at this courthouse today because those children are not.”

Choose The Western Journal as your preferred source on Google and never miss reporting that defends truth, protects freedom, and advances Western civilization

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Michael Austin
Managing Editor
Michael wrote for several entertainment news outlets before joining The Western Journal in 2020. He now serves as Managing Editor, which involves managing the editorial team and operations, guiding the publication's editorial direction, and writing, editing, curating and assigning stories as needed.
Michael Austin graduated from Iowa State University in 2019. During his time in college, he volunteered for both PragerU and Live Action. After graduation, Michael went on to work as a freelance journalist for various entertainment news sites before joining The Western Journal as an intern in early 2020.

Shortly thereafter, Michael was hired on as a staff writer/reporter. He now serves as Managing Editor, which involves managing the editorial team and operations, guiding the team's editorial direction, and writing, editing, curating and assigning stories as needed.
Birthplace
Ames, Iowa
Nationality
American
Education
Iowa State University
Topics of Expertise
Cultural Politics, Pop Culture, Christian-Conservatism




Tragedy Shuts Down Christian Music Festival: Pastor Killed By High Winds and Collapsing Sign
X Caught a 200K-Account Chinese Bot Farm Pushing Panic Over AI Data Centers
Chinese Police Dragged a Pastor Away: Now He's Spreading the Gospel Through the Prison System
Mamdani Taken to Court by Immigrant Businesses Over City-Run Grocery Store Scheme
Canada Talked Tough with Trump: Now Job Losses Hit 42K as Tariffs Are Set to Hit Harder
See more...
Share
Tags:
, , , , ,

Conversation