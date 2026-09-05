'Shame!': Unhinged Lindsay Clancy Fans Screech at DA During Press Conference

Fans of Lindsay Clancy shouted down Plymouth County District Attorney Timothy Cruz as he tried to address the mistrial ruling in the homicide case gaining nationwide attention.

The trial regarding Clancy, the Massachusetts woman who admitted to killing her three children in 2023, ended in a mistrial on Friday after a lone juror declined to join the 11 others in a verdict.

As he made public comments after the decision, Cruz was interrupted by an apparent Clancy supporter who shouted, “You only cared when the kids were dead. Why don’t you care about the mother?”

Another supporter shouted, “Amen!”

Cruz tried to ignore the remarks, instead answering the reporter who the first Clancy supporter interrupted.

But the Clancy fans continued interjecting.

These Lindsay Clancy supporters are mentally ill. They scream at the District Attorney while he attempts to give a press conference. pic.twitter.com/MWnCQCSubV — FreeThinkerFitness (@FreeThinkerFit) September 4, 2026

As the heckling disrupted reporters’ questions, Cruz had to ask one journalist to repeat herself, saying “I can’t hear you.”

Cruz also shot back at Clancy supporters during his remarks, per a report from the New York Post.

“Insensitive is killing three children. Insensitive is ignoring those facts,” Cruz said.

“We have an obligation to stand up for those people.”

The outlet noted that some Clancy supporters were chanting “Shame!” and “Vote him out!”

Some cried “DA Cruz is corrupt!”

The surprising level of support for Clancy has drawn national interest in the case, beyond the horrors of a mother killing her three young children and attempting to take her own life.

Throughout the trial, Clancy supporters appeared outside of the courthouse in Plymouth, Massachusetts, wearing pink attire.

The defense has argued that Clancy should not be found guilty because of the role postpartum psychosis supposedly played in the deaths.

But others — including Cruz — have emphasized securing a just outcome for the three young children Clancy killed, as well as their father, Patrick Clancy.

“In the end, I bring it all back to the child victims in this case, Cora, Dawson and Callan. This was, and it has always been, about getting justice for those three little babies,” Cruz remarked.

“We’re here at this courthouse today because those children are not.”

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