‘Shameless’ Actress Orchestrates Moment of Silence for Kavanaugh Accuser: ‘Believe Women!’

The actress from the TV show “Shameless” got the cast and crew on set Monday to join in a national moment of silence in support of Judge Brett Kavanaugh accuser Christine Blasey Ford.

“The treatment of Dr. Blasey Ford by Republican leaders is appalling and unacceptable,” actress Emmy Rossum tweeted Monday morning before the moment of silence, asking others to join her.

After the moment of silence, Rossum said, “Believe women!” and shouted “thank you” to everyone on set.

The moment of silence occurred after TIME’S UP — an “organization that insists on safe, fair & dignified work for women of all kinds,” according to its Twitter handle — organized a national moment of silence for all those who support Ford and believe her allegations.

Survivors must be heard. Wear black and join the national walkout on Monday, Sept. 24 at 1 pm ET/10 am PT in solidarity with Dr. Christine Blasey Ford. https://t.co/XcLucrziMJ #BelieveSurvivors #TIMESUP pic.twitter.com/s3RQY40Mf5 — TIME'S UP (@TIMESUPNOW) September 23, 2018

Today at 1pm I walked out, in all black, because I stand in solidarity with Anita Hill, Dr. Ford, Deborah Ramirez, and all of the other sexual assault survivors. #BelieveSurvivors #TIMESUP pic.twitter.com/u2mCNH5K4y — Terria (@TeaNWhiskey) September 24, 2018

NOW: The walkout begins in the Hart Senate Office Building. #BelieveSurvivors pic.twitter.com/QqdyOV4DUW — NWLC (@nwlc) September 24, 2018

A number of protesters also descended upon the U.S. Senate building Monday in protest of Kavanaugh and his potential nomination to the U.S. Supreme Court.

The protests follow Ford’s allegations that Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her when they were both minors. Ford cannot remember exactly where or when the alleged assault occurred. She said she believes it happened during the summer of 1982.

Gathering with our allies today at the Senate and getting ready to walk out in support of Deborah Ramirez, Dr. Blasey Ford, and ALL survivors. We will not be ignored. #BelieveSurvivors pic.twitter.com/IRWnjEZlkk — NWLC (@nwlc) September 24, 2018

“A woman’s experience should never be valued less than a man’s career,” the group also tweeted Monday.

Kavanaugh and Ford will testify at a public hearing Thursday. It is unclear whether the second Kavanaugh accuser, Deborah Ramirez, will testify or not.

