‘Shameless’ Actress Orchestrates Moment of Silence for Kavanaugh Accuser: ‘Believe Women!’

Valerie Macon / AFP / Getty ImagesActress Emmy Rossum attends the premiere of Homecoming during the Toronto International Film Festival, on September 7, 2018, in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. (Valerie Macon / AFP / Getty Images)

By Grace Carr
at 12:51pm
The actress from the TV show “Shameless” got the cast and crew on set Monday to join in a national moment of silence in support of Judge Brett Kavanaugh accuser Christine Blasey Ford.

“The treatment of Dr. Blasey Ford by Republican leaders is appalling and unacceptable,” actress Emmy Rossum tweeted Monday morning before the moment of silence, asking others to join her.

After the moment of silence, Rossum said, “Believe women!” and shouted “thank you” to everyone on set.

The moment of silence occurred after TIME’S UP — an “organization that insists on safe, fair & dignified work for women of all kinds,” according to its Twitter handle — organized a national moment of silence for all those who support Ford and believe her allegations.

A number of protesters also descended upon the U.S. Senate building Monday in protest of Kavanaugh and his potential nomination to the U.S. Supreme Court.

The protests follow Ford’s allegations that Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her when they were both minors. Ford cannot remember exactly where or when the alleged assault occurred. She said she believes it happened during the summer of 1982.

“A woman’s experience should never be valued less than a man’s career,” the group also tweeted Monday.

Kavanaugh and Ford will testify at a public hearing Thursday. It is unclear whether the second Kavanaugh accuser, Deborah Ramirez, will testify or not.

