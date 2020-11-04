Login
Shameless: Battleground Attorney General Directs Voters To Call Dem Hotline

By Joe Saunders
Published November 3, 2020 at 9:48pm
With Pennsylvania already in the national spotlight thanks to its status as one of the closest contests in Tuesday’s presidential election, state Attorney General Josh Shapiro decided to get even more famous.

The state’s top law enforcement officer in the hard-fought battleground state — a Democrat — published a tweet directing voters with questions to the Democratic Party’s voter assistance hotline — not to the state government phone number established for that very purpose.

Just to be clear, the Pennsylvania Department of State’s phone number for voters with questions is 877-868-3772.

That’s more than a few digits off from the 833-728-6837 number for the Democratic Party’s line.

And to be even clearer, the Twitter account Shapiro used to direct voters to his own party’s political headquarters rather than the state government line was his own, not the one for official state communications.

But can anyone doubt that a social media post from the Keystone State attorney general might be taken as the state-sanctioned word on a topic?

And this is from a man who has a tweet pinned to the top of his account declaring that: “Leaders must speak and act with moral clarity.”

This is also from a man whose last claim to dubious fame came on Monday, when he used his personal Twitter account to declare — a day before the election — that there was no way President Donald Trump was going to win Pennsylvania’s 20 Electoral College votes.

That might have just been a prediction. But Tuesday’s tweet, sending the state’s voters directly to a political operation instead of a government-run office, on a day when the state was experiencing election-related problems, was a different matter altogether.

And Twitter users noticed:

Between the ruling of Pennsylvania’s Supreme Court regarding mail-in ballot deadlines (disgracefully upheld by the John Roberts Supreme Court) and the disgraceful performance of the state under Gov. Tom Wolf in battling the coronavirus (including having to be shamed into doing the right thing), Pennsylvania has taken a new step:

It’s gone a good way toward disgracing itself in the eyes of the rest of the country.

Do you think this puts Pennsylvania's election integrity into doubt?

But with a state attorney general with so little apparent regard for the appearance of political bias, and one who hypocritically advocates the virtues of speaking and acting with “moral clarity,” Pennsylvania is headed toward its own kind of democratic infamy.

And its own kind of democratic disgrace.

Joe Saunders
Story Editor
Joe has spent more than 30 years as a reporter, copy editor and metro desk editor in newsrooms in Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Florida. He's been with Liftable Media since 2015.
Joe has spent more than 30 years as a reporter, copy editor and metro editor in newsrooms in Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Florida. He's been with Liftable Media since 2015. Largely a product of Catholic schools, who discovered Ayn Rand in college, Joe is a lifelong newspaperman who learned enough about the trade to be skeptical of every word ever written. He was also lucky enough to have a job that didn't need a printing press to do it.
Birthplace
Philadelphia
Nationality
American







