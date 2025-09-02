Shameless: NYT Claims Self-Described Socialist NYC Mayoral Frontrunner Mamdani Not Actually a Socialist

The New York Times is at it again. This time, the failing newspaper is trying to convince Americans that far-left Democratic mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani of New York City is not a socialist.

The Saturday story comes despite Mamdani publicly acknowledging his belief system at every turn and constantly preaching about the government’s need to control massive portions of the private sector.

The article cited President Donald Trump’s comments about Mamdani following his primary victory, calling him a “100 percent communist lunatic.”

It went on to state, however, that Mamdani isn’t a socialist, or anything close to a communist.

“He is a democratic socialist, which means his beliefs are similar to those of socialists but not exactly the same,” the article read. “He is a member of both the national Democratic Socialists of America and its local New York City chapter. On Thursday, however, Mr. Mamdani said that his mayoral platform was not the same as that of either the local or national D.S.A.”

The newspaper went out of its way to break down the difference between “socialism” and “democratic socialism.”

The outlet said that “socialism is a doctrine that calls for public control of property and natural resources.” This is something Mamdani has clearly pushed for, even advocating for the government to take over “the means of production.”

“The control of resources is then directed toward the benefit of all members of society,” The New York Times article continued.

You mean like when Mamdani suggested shifting heavier tax burdens to “white neighborhoods”?

The story went on to describe “different types of socialism,” attempting to absolve Mamdani of the ideology’s constant push for class warfare.

This narrative clashes with his desire to tax wealthier individuals, redistribute wealth, abolish the police, and institute universal housing by abolishing private property.

“My platform is that every single person should have housing,” Mamdani said in an unearthed video that gained media coverage in July. “The system has hundreds of thousands of people unhoused, right? For what? And if there was any system that could guarantee each person housing — whether you call it the abolition of private property, or you call it just a statewide housing guarantee — it is preferable to what is going on right now.”

“Democratic socialists share a common goal of wielding resources to help the greatest number of people,” The New York Times piece explained, “but agreement on how those resources are handled must be determined through a democratic process.”

“Asked if Mr. Mamdani considered himself a socialist, a campaign spokeswoman said on Friday that he had consistently identified as a democratic socialist,” it added.

One of his opponents in the mayoral race, Andrew Cuomo, was quoted as saying, “Do you believe what the D.S.A. charter says when they say close prisons? Do you believe what the D.S.A. charter says when it says close jails?”

He added, “Do you believe what the D.S.A. charter says when it says gradually reduce the police budget to zero? Yes or no?”

Yet Mamdani — and his campaign team — continually deflect on what he actually believes. There’s a massive archive of radical positions that he’s taken. But any time someone confronts him, Mamdani merely smiles and pivots.

“When I walk around New York City, I have New Yorkers come up to me and they recite one of the top three things that I ran on,” Mamdani said, according to The New York Times. “Freezing the rent for more than two million rent-stabilized tenants, making the slowest buses in the country fast and free, delivering universal child care.”

Don’t let him fool you. These aren’t the only things he wants to deliver on. Like Barack Obama before him, he wants to fundamentally change the system of government in America.

And he wants to replace it with an ideology that has failed in every nation it’s ever been tried.

The media is gaslighting the country into thinking he’s a moderate and trying to fool voters into supporting him. Whether it works or not, he must never be allowed to present himself as a common-sense centrist.

That ship has sailed. It’s simply not true. He’s a radical through and through. But if the nation’s largest city ends up electing him, they’ll find that out the hard way.

