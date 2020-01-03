Shameless NYT Journalist Paints Soleimani as a Sensitive Poet and Friend

A New York Times journalist is catching some major flak for painting deceased terrorist Qassem Soleimani as a poet and friend instead of the bloodthirsty violence monger he was.

Farnaz Fassihi posted a “personal” video of the Iranian general shortly after his explosive death by a Reaper drone Friday morning.

The video doesn’t show Soleimani as a hardline Iranian hell-bent on destroying American hegemony, but as a sensitive man capable of reciting poetry about friendship and loss.

“Rare personal video of Gen. Suleimani reciting poetry shared by a source in Iran,” Fassihi wrote. “About friends departing & him being left behind.”

Fassihi’s tweet and the clip of Soleimani can be seen below.

Rare personal video of Gen. Suleimani reciting poetry shared by a source in #Iran. About friends departing & him being left behind.#قاسم_سليماني pic.twitter.com/vUX4LrkMQY — Farnaz Fassihi (@farnazfassihi) January 3, 2020

Of course, we all know that Soleimani, commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps’ elite Quds Force, was not renowned for his poetry, but for his hardline stance against western nations.

Fassihi’s tweet sparked outrage from those who accused her of padding the reputation of a terrorist in an apparent attempt at casting doubt on President Donald Trump’s strike that led to the Iranian’s death.

In response, she defended her post as “reporting.”

Folks attacking me for sharing this video: It’s called reporting. It’s not an endorsement or sympathy. I share whatever info I get for all to see. That’s all. — Farnaz Fassihi (@farnazfassihi) January 3, 2020

If Fassihi wanted to try some real journalism, she could have done a little more digging to post material more central to Soleimani’s character.

A more honest picture of this terrorist figure would be likely be appreciated by the families of his victims.

As the Department of Defense confirmed, Soleimani and his forces were responsible for the deaths of hundreds of American and coalition personnel.

Speeches targeting America were a frequent staple for the Iranian military leader, and it’s not difficult to find both video and transcripts that expose his fiery and radical statements.

“Let me tell you, Mr. Trump the gambler,” Soleimani said in one 2018 speech, according to the Middle East Media Research Institute.

“Know that we are near you, in places that don’t come to your mind. We are near you in places that you can’t even imagine. We are a nation of martyrdom.”

Here’s a video of the same sensitive poet slandering the same U.S. troops he helped to kill as cowards who need diapers because they supposedly urinate themselves in fear:

There’s no doubt that Trump did the right thing by putting down a terrorist leader who many referred to as a rabid dog.

What’s still in question is why so many on the left are attempting to salvage the Iranian’s bloody reputation and spin him as some cultural hero.

Republicans cheered when Osama Bin Laden was killed under the leadership of former President Barack Obama, so why do leftists not only refuse to admit this Trump victory, but actively try to paint Soleimani as something other than a bloodthirsty terrorist?

