Shania Twain Should Not Have Apologized for Her Pro-Trump Comments

Canadian singer Shania Twain publicly apologized for comments she made in support of President Donald Trump during an interview published by The Guardian on Sunday.

Twain said she would have supported the president if she was eligible to vote in our 2016 election. The singer believed some of his rhetoric is offensive, but she felt Trump was honest.

“I would have voted for him because, even though he was offensive, he seemed honest,” she said. “Do you want straight or polite? Not that you shouldn’t be able to have both. If I were voting, I just don’t want bulls–t. I would have voted for a feeling that it was transparent. And politics has a reputation of not being that, right?”

This statement upset many on the left because the Canadian star had an opinion different from theirs.

After she received a lot of backlash for her comment, Twain issued a four-part apology on Twitter.

“I would like to apologise to anybody I have offended in a recent interview with the Guardian relating to the American President. The question caught me off guard. As a Canadian, I regret answering this unexpected question without giving my response more context.”

There is no doubt the apology was crafted because leftists bullied her into recanting the comment about Trump.

Those who were offended by what she originally said in the interview need to grow a backbone. Just deal with it and move on.

We have authorities, such as parents and teachers, setting up today’s youth for failure by teaching them that they’re not allowed to be offended by anything.

Radical leftists demanding love and tolerance are some of the most intolerant individuals if you dare disagree with them. Because of gender politics, feminists think just because Shania Twain is a woman, she should be praising Hillary Clinton instead of Donald Trump.

Regardless of your views, she did nothing wrong for sharing her own opinions and should have never apologized. It was a mistake trying to clarify herself.

Even after caving to the left, people will still criticize her, so there is no point in apologizing.

I sometimes like to compare opposing viewpoints to DNA. No two individuals will ever agree on every single issue.

Not a single person in the world is loved by everyone. Nor can we control who loves or hates us, because humans have free will.

The PC mob once again showed how intolerant they actually are. Shania Twain’s apology for her Trump comment did not help; it just made things worse.

