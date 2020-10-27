Shapiro Brutally Schools AOC with History Lesson After Her Clueless Comment on Expanding the Court

Democrats are losing their collective minds over the confirmation of Amy Coney Barrett to the United States Supreme Court.

They just can’t handle the fact that, as the party out of power in the Senate and the White House, they couldn’t stop Barrett from being confirmed before Election Day.

Instead of learning a valuable lesson about majorities and the function of government, however, the response from many Democrats is to blame Republicans for destroying our institutions, while simultaneously vowing to destroy the institutions themselves just as soon as they regain power.

At least, that was Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s response. But then, conservative commentator Ben Shapiro schooled her with a history lesson.

Expand the court. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) October 27, 2020

Republicans do this because they don’t believe Dems have the stones to play hardball like they do. And for a long time they’ve been correct. But do not let them bully the public into thinking their bulldozing is normal but a response isn’t. There is a legal process for expansion. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) October 27, 2020

“Expand the court,” the New York Democrat tweeted Monday.

“Republicans do this because they don’t believe Dems have the stones to play hardball like they do,” she continued. “And for a long time they’ve been correct. But do not let them bully the public into thinking their bulldozing is normal but a response isn’t. There is a legal process for expansion.”

Actually the “bulldozing” to which AOC referred — the filling of the Supreme Court seat left vacant by the death of Ruth Bader Ginsburg — is quite normal.

It happens every time a justice dies or steps down. Even in election years, justices are generally confirmed when the White House and the Senate are controlled by the same party, as they are right now.

The Democrats’ response — vowing to pack the court or otherwise tear down longstanding American institutions — is anything but normal.

By the way, just because there is a legal process for expanding the Supreme Court doesn’t make it a good idea. If Joe Biden wins the presidency, Senate Democrats win a majority in the chamber, and liberals go on to pack the court, what do these leftists think will happen the next time Republicans regain power?

AOC’s assertion that Republicans are the ones undermining the judiciary is laughable, as Shapiro pointed out in response to her second tweet.

“The funniest part about this tweet is that Democrats were first to destroy judicial candidates for mere interpretational disagreement, the first to use the filibuster against judges, and the first to nuke the filibuster against judges…but she thinks the Republicans started it,” he said.

The funniest part about this tweet is that Democrats were first to destroy judicial candidates for mere interpretational disagreement, the first to use the filibuster against judges, and the first to nuke the filibuster against judges…but she thinks the Republicans started it. https://t.co/gMqrlAsvjC — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) October 27, 2020

As usual, Shapiro is correct: The Democrats are primarily responsible for the politicization of judicial appointments.

Democrats were the ones who tried to assassinate the character of Supreme Court nominees with whom they disagree ideologically — see Robert Bork, Clarence Thomas and Brett Kavanaugh.

During former President George W. Bush’s administration, Democrats were the ones who first widely used the filibuster to block judicial nominees.

And when Republicans responded in kind, using the filibuster to block former President Barack Obama’s judicial picks, Democrats were the ones to invoke the nuclear option in 2013, reducing the number of votes needed to confirm most presidential appointments (with the exception of Supreme Court nominees).

For decades, Democrats have been the ones who changed the rules when they’re losing the game. Assertions like those made by AOC are nothing more than an attempt at pushing revisionist history.

You have to wonder if AOC is actually this ignorant of American history, or if she just thinks her followers are.

