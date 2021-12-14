Share
Op-Ed
California Gov. Gavin Newsom speaks during a news conference on Oct.08, 2021, in Oakland, California.
Op-Ed
California Gov. Gavin Newsom speaks during a news conference on Oct.08, 2021, in Oakland, California. (Justin Sullivan / Getty Images)

Shapiro: Here's Why California Never Stops Getting More Radical

 By Ben Shapiro  December 14, 2021 at 12:38pm
Share

In “The Hunchback of Notre Dame,” Victor Hugo told the tale of Esmerelda, a gypsy dancer falsely accused of attempted murder, set to be hanged by an unjust state.

Quasimodo, the titular hunchback, swings down from the cathedral of Notre Dame and saves her, carrying her off while crying, “Sanctuary!” In fact, throughout European history, churches provided places of safe haven for accused criminals; the claim of “sanctuary” is made to this day by people seeking refuge from the law.

It is strange, then, to see the language of sanctuary adopted to protect precisely the sort of activity abhorred by anyone of a religious bent: abortion.

The secular sacrament of abortion has become so sacred, however, that the governor of California, Gavin Newsom, recently announced his intent to make his state the first “abortion sanctuary” in the nation.

“We’ll be a sanctuary,” Newsom said. “We are looking at ways to support that inevitability and looking at ways to expand our protections.”

Trending:
Watch: Things Go Hilariously Wrong When Kamala Harris Attempts to Show How to Charge an Electric Car

The state of California, according to Newsom’s Democratic allies, could provide travel expenses including gas, lodging, transportation and child care for those seeking to kill their unborn children.

Already, some 15 percent of America’s abortions occur in California, according to the Guttmacher Institute. That number would skyrocket if the state began subsidizing abortions across the land.

None of this is particularly surprising. It is telling, however, that as California sinks into the mire, it embraces ever more radical social policy.

This is a state that currently houses — no pun intended — some 162,000 homeless people, a number that increased approximately 24 percent from 2018 to 2020. About a quarter of all homeless people in the U.S. currently reside in California.

Meanwhile, crime in the state has become endemic, with smash-and-grab robberies roiling major cities. Last week, the head of the Los Angeles police union, Jamie McBride, warned people to stay out of the city, explaining, “We can’t guarantee your safety. It is really, really out of control.” Even former LA Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa lamented, “Rome is burning.”

Are Democratic policies destroying California?

California’s economy trails the nation’s, too.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, California is tied for the worst unemployment rate in the nation, at 7.3 percent. And while California is currently seeing a seven-day rolling average of just 67 COVID-19 deaths — compared to 550 at the height of the pandemic — Newsom recently reimposed another monthlong statewide indoor mask mandate.

So why does California keep embracing ever more radical policy? Because radicalism is itself the moral justification for policy failure.

Sure, Democrats can argue, crime and homelessness are out of control, the economy is stagnating and businesses are leaving. But that’s excusable, because California has a higher purpose: leftist utopianism.

Related:
Young Not Stupid: Every Time I Write a Story Like This About CA, I Thank God I Don't Live There Anymore

Thus, Newsom has little to say about California’s deterioration, and much to say about how California will encourage abortion.

For years, Democrats have claimed that California leads the nation. We can only hope they’re wrong.

© 2021 CREATORS.COM

The views expressed in this opinion article are those of their author and are not necessarily either shared or endorsed by the owners of this website. If you are interested in contributing an Op-Ed to The Western Journal, you can learn about our submission guidelines and process here.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , ,
Share
Ben Shapiro
Ben Shapiro is founding editor-in-chief and editor emeritus of The Daily Wire and host of “The Ben Shapiro Show,” the top conservative podcast in the nation. Shapiro is the author of numerous nonfiction books, including The New York Times #1 best-seller "The Right Side of History: How Reason and Moral Courage Made the West Great" (HarperCollins, 2019). Headshot photo credit: Gage Skidmore / Flickr.




Shapiro: Here's Why California Never Stops Getting More Radical
Shapiro: Dem Declares Murdering a Child Is Now Moral and the NYT Gladly Gives Her a Platform
Shapiro: As Governments Cancel Liberties in Fear of Omicron, Remember This About the Variant
Ben Shapiro: As Criminals Ram Parades and Looters Ransack San Francisco, Here's Who Stands to Gain
Ben Shapiro: Don't Let the Media's Treatment of Rittenhouse Shock You, Look What They've Done to Others
See more...

Conversation

The Western Journal is pleased to bring back comments to our articles! Due to threatened de-monetization by Big Tech, we had temporarily removed comments, but we have now implemented a solution to bring back the conversation that Big Tech doesn't want you to have. If you have any problems using the new commenting platform, please contact customer support at commenting-help@insticator.com. Welcome back!